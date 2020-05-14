WINCHESTER - With Town Meeting (potentially) only weeks away, the Town Manager and Select Board discussed various warrant articles and what could get funded and what might need to wait until fall Town Meeting.
Town Manager Lisa Wong advised that $100,000 for the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Committee might not be important enough for spring Town Meeting. Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt suggested it made more sense for the fall.
Money for new fire department gear, though, may be necessary for spring Town Meeting. Wong said $125,000 from Free Cash could go toward additional turnout gear, i.e. what the firefighters wear when they fight fires. Most departments have a second set.
The Town Manager added this was an ongoing discussion before the coronavirus pandemic started. She then wondered if the amount was reasonable and whether the town should consider this now or later.
Fire Chief Rick Tustin said his department wears this gear for fire fighting, motor vehicle crashes and when dealing with chemicals. It needs to be kept clean and it must air dry. He called it standard to have two sets, because when one is being decontaminated, the other is ready to go. He said the gear lasts 10 years.
When the Town Manager asked if the money to buy the equipment is reimbursable due to COVID-19, Tustin said he’s looking into it, but right now only Personal Protective Equipment is.
When Select Board member Susan Verdicchio asked about storage space, Tustin said they’d have to be creative because the gear is so bulky. He suggested one set could go in the larger storage closet and one in a firefighters’ personal locker.
When Bettencourt asked how much of the turnout gear already exceeds the 10-year limit, Tustin said six are ready to expire or are beyond repair. Fortunately, he added the fire department’s washer remains in decent shape and still works.
An article to allocate the money for new turnout gear would be a Select Board or Town Manager sponsored article. Verdicchio said it sounds like a real need and she supported it. Select Board member Mariano Goluboff said it made sense for the Town Manager to support the article.
When Wong asked whether they should go forward now or wait, Bettencourt proposed doing it now and maybe the town could receive some reimbursement.
