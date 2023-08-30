WINCHESTER - In an update to a story that ran on Friday concerning the property at 20 Glenwood Ave., Project Manager Meg White said the Request for Proposal released by the town highlights that any development might require some zoning relief.
She added, “the town makes no representation as to the nature or scope of any required relief.”
A dilapidated one-family dwelling currently resides on the property that any prospective developer would have to demolish. With the area being relatively small (2,800 square feet of land), there’s no guarantee the town would afford the developer the necessary relief.
The buyer would need to go through the Zoning Board of Appeals process.
If the property sells, the town hopes to receive “the most advantageous affordable housing development.” If that’s not possible, the town would accept the most advantageous purchase agreement. The land was once assessed at approximately $350,000, though whether that amount remain accurate is unknown.
Any money raised through the sale of the land the town will deposit into its Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Fund. It continues to grow its Subsidized Housing Index (SHI), though developments on River Street and Cambridge Street, plus upcoming developments on Cross Street, at the corner of Washington and Swanton streets and at the parking lot adjacent to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station.
The town must produce 40 units of affordable housing each year to remain in safe harbor status through its Housing Production Plan. This would allow the town to reject any unwanted 40B projects. Without it, the town remains subject to MGL Ch. 40B that allows developers to skirt many zoning laws involving projects where 25 percent of the units are deemed affordable to those making 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) or where 20 percent of the units are deemed affordable to those making 60 percent of the AMI.
In any rental project, if a developer meets one of the above-mentioned requirements then all the units would count toward the town’s SHI. In a home ownership project, only the affordable units count.
A potential development on Cross Street nearly went from a rental project to a home ownership one, but it now appears back on track to being a rental project. The town could receive nine affordable units from that project, should it go forward as a rental project.
