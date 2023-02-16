WINCHESTER - Town Manager Beth Rudolph notified the Select Board the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) approved the project eligibility letter under the Local Initiative Program (LIP) for 87-89 Cross St.
The project, proposed by Mario Covino, will consist of nine units, two of which will be affordable to those making 50 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). This means all nine units will count toward the town’s Subsidized Housing Index. The next step for the applicant includes applying to the Zoning Board of Appeals for a comprehensive permit.
Back in early December, the Select Board and the Housing Partnership Board both endorsed the project. Following that, DHCD approved the project eligibility letter, as noted above, and now the project resides with the town’s ZBA. The ZBA will have to assess if it makes sense for the area and what issues need to be addressed.
The ZBA has 30 days from receipt of the project eligibility letter to hold a public hearing. That hearing can last for a maximum of 180 days. Once the ZBA closes the hearing, they have 40 days to vote. All told, the process could last more than eight months; however, wth the town on board that seems unlikely.
Lynne Sweets, from LDS Consulting Group LLC, spoke on behalf of the project back in December and said she would be surprised if the ZBA hearing lasted six months. She also suggested the project wouldn’t require a traffic study. She called it a “small project” where the developer isn’t “necessarily asking for unreasonable things.”
If the project receives approval from the ZBA, it goes back in front of the DHCD for a final closing and regulatory agreement before the developer can obtain any building permits.
Currently, a dilapidated two-family home exists the developer plans to raze. He said the cost to save the home made little sense. Instead, he’s proposing nine attached, three-story townhouses that will all be 1,700 square feet with an open concept, one garage and three additional spaces (with perhaps more located behind some of the townhouses) available.
A lottery will determine who gets the affordable units including a local preference for those who live, work or have school-aged children in town.
With affordable housing now a “very streamlined process,” according to Sweets, the project could begin as soon as next fall. If construction lasts one year, then renters could move in sometime in the fall of 2024.
“This is an ideal project for us and I hope it moves through the process efficiently,” Select Board Michael Bettencourt said prior to the board formally voting to endorse the project.
Housing Production Plan
Although a fairly small project, it will help the town retain the “safe harbor” status it once had. Safe harbor means the town must permit a specific number of affordable units each year. This is to help those communities struggling to meet the state-mandated regulation that says 10 percent of their housing stock be deemed affordable to those making no more than 80 percent of the AMI.
In October of 2018, the town adopted a Housing Production Plan. The following February, DHCD approved the plan. It runs for five years before it needs updating. Rudolph said the board will need to discuss options for updating the plan ahead of the 2024 deadline.
The town worked with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council to draft the original plan.
