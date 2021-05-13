WINCHESTER - Although Town Meeting has yet to pass the entire budget (that should come on Monday, May 17 when members reconvene for night 5), it did pass several line items (including the education portion discussed previously).
After much discussion, Town Meeting finally passed the town manager’s line item in the budget, as amended to include the sustainability director position. Even after they approved the amendment, some members still had concerns and questions.
Stephen Boksanski questioned why the town clerk reread the motion to amend when it originally failed. He suggested if the vote fails, the language doesn’t matter. Town Moderator Heather von Mering said Town Meeting needs all the information before it can vote. Therefore, she stopped the vote and called for the town clerk to reread the (corrected) motion.
Boksanski posed another question about those who choose to abstain from voting on certain articles, wondering why that doesn’t affect the total vote count. von Mering said under Robert’s Rules, “blanks and abstentions are excluded” from the vote.
Town Meeting member Paul Manganaro asked the town moderator if she consulted the rules committee and she stated the decision was hers to make and not theirs. Another Town Meeting member, Joan Miller, acknowledging the challenging position the confusion put the town moderator in, asked for a do-over.
Instead of a revote, von Mering asked Town Meeting to close motion 3 of article 20 so it could move on to the remainder of the budget. Members then voted in the affirmative to approve the town manager’s line item in the budget, 90-73, at a cost of $863,926 and including the sustainability director position (funded through $50,000 of Free Cash).
Right before that vote, von Mering thanked everyone who reached out to her over the past few days.
General government
The remainder of the general government portion of the budget, at $4.6M, passed without much fanfare. Town Meeting member Carol Savage did ask the town manager about whether increases to the municipal budget would level off in the next few years to better match the town’s property tax revenue.
Town Manager Lisa Wong said the last fiscal year had six town-related collective bargaining agreements. She said next year’s collective bargaining agreements haven’t been negotiated yet, but doesn’t expect any significant increases.
Culture and recreation
Town Meeting overwhelmingly approved this portion of the budget at $2,174,568.
Heath and social services
Town Meeting unanimously approved this portion of the budget at $905,132.
Public safety
Town Meeting overwhelmingly approved this portion of the budget at $12,679,178.
DPW
Town Meeting unanimously approved this portion of the budget at $8,332,473.
Town Meeting will take up the remainder of the budget this Monday at 7:30 p.m., plus all other remaining warrant articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.