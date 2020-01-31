WINCHESTER - With the Town Manager’s FY21 budget due by Feb. 15 to members of the Finance Committee for review, Town Manager Lisa Wong afforded the Select Board a sneak peak this week.
She told the board she used $6.3M of the override money for FY20, as opposed to her original assessment of $6.7M,, which allows her to stretch the money out over three years instead of two. Of course, this doesn’t mean the Select Board won’t ask the town to support another override in the future (although the town will almost certainly be asked to support a debt-exclusion override for the Lynch School since the Massachusetts School Building Authority accepted it into its process for renovation and rebuild).
“Hard to say when we might need another override,” Select Board Chair Mariano Goluboff said about where the budget might be in the next few years, once the current override money runs dry.
For the schools, she said they estimated a 5-8 percent enrollment growth due to 40B projects. This means, obviously, another increase to their budget (FY20 increased 7.8 percent over FY19). How much of an increase remains in the hands of the Town Manager and Finance Committee.
As for the potential enrollment growth due to 40B projects, some residents have argued that idea is a myth. There are no 40B projects currently being built in town, they say, which would add to the student population. They add how there’s no need for such a large budget increase solely based on projections that may never come to fruition.
But should these projects arrive in the next few years, Select Board member Michael Bettencourt reminded his board they would also bring in more revenue. Wong said she factored that in as part of her budget, including potential new growth at River Street if that project goes through and the former Fells Hardware on Main Street.
One of the main budget issues each year concerns health insurance. She forecasted an eight percent increase.
By Monday, Feb. 10, when the board meets again, Wong should have a more complete budget picture for FY21.
