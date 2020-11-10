WINCHESTER - Town Meeting authorized the Select Board to lease for 99 years or fewer land adjacent to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station known as the Waterfield Lot.
After months of hard work with Requests for Qualifications and Requests for Proposals, the Select Board with the help of MassHousing narrowed the number of developers down to five. The town wants to develop this land for mixed-use and affordable housing due to its downtown location right near public transportation.
After hearing from the five prospective developers, Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt told Town Meeting his board unanimously selected Civico to move forward into the next stage of the project which involves negotiations on final design and price.
The town needs this project, he said, to remain in safe harbor status through its Housing Production Plan. Safe harbor allows the town to reject unwanted 40B developments. Bettencourt said to remain, the town must develop 40 affordable units each year. Currently, the town’s safe harbor status runs out in March of 2022 unless it continues constructing/developing new affordable units.
One of the qualifications the town sought in its partner on the Waterfield Lot project was a minimum of five years experience with affordable housing. Civico checked that box. Their plan calls for 60 rental units, with 25 percent affordable. This means the town will get credit for all 60 units toward safe harbor status.
Some of the more attractive features of the Civico plan, according to Bettencourt, show the developer providing sufficient parking for both tenants of the housing development and the public at large, rooftop solar panels, all electric HVAC, integrating the project with the redesign of the MBTA station, and a garden overlooking the town common.
The project will contain 20 one-bedroom apartments, 34 two-bedroom apartments and six three-bedroom apartments with 85 total parking spaces, 40 of which will be public. When asked by Town Meeting member Tony Conte how that works, 45 private spaces for 60 units, Town Planner Brian Szekely said it falls under the zoning bylaw where developers only need to provide .75 parking spaces per unit.
Both the Finance Committee and Planning Board recommended favorable action. The Finance Committee felt the lease made sense, $3.4M, and it also gives the town more downtown housing and extends its safe harbor status. As part of the deal, the town will receive a $1M up front payment, but will give $500,000 in return. Property taxes could amount to $134,000 per year.
This project will come back to Town Meeting for final approval, the Finance Committee said.
Heather von Mering, Planning Board Chair, called the project a “great partnership” between the town and Civico, noting the project meets the zoning requirements for the area. She called it a “strong visual” to promote the town common and MBTA station.
When asked about selling the land versus leasing it, Bettencourt said, “we’ve never been interested in selling the land and didn’t look into it.” He added the developers had no interested in buying the land, either.
Town Meeting member Michelle Prior asked about the Chamber of Commerce building, located on the site, and why the plan kept it intact instead of demolishing it. At previous Select Board meetings, the board said they preferred it to remain, and at Town Meeting, Bettencourt acknowledged they would look to move the chamber somewhere else (the building isn’t in great shape).
Besides affordable housing, this project will bring in additional school-aged children. When asked by Town Meeting member Meredith Crowley if the board calculated that, Susan Verdicchio said enrollment is based on the facilities master plan and the Massachusetts School Building Authority is apprised of that.
School Committee member, and Town Meeting member, Chris Nixon said it could add 40-45 new students, 20 or so to the elementary schools. Other developments will also add new students (Cambridge Street - 25 and River Street - 85-95 with 35 of those elementary-aged).
Before Town Meeting voted, John Suhrbier of the Housing Partnership Board said his board strongly supported the project, liking the design of mixed-income and open space. He said it complements the town common and incorporates strong climate change elements. He also acknowledged how the town needs more rental units.
“Each proposal was strong, but Civico was the strongest,” he stressed.
In the end, only 10 Town Meeting members voted against the article.
