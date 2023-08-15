WINCHESTER - The town continues to move closer to deciding whether to buy or “rent” solar panels for the soon-to-be constructed Lynch School. According to Town Manager Beth Rudolph, plans should reach the 90 percent phase by the end of this month. At that point, two engineering firms, Zaoptec and Solect, can complete financial evaluations.
Sustainability Director Ken Pruitt said both firms’ numbers came in lower than initial estimates projected. When asked by Select Board member John Fallon about his confidence in these numbers, Pruitt called the two firms well regarded.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said the two firms are “pretty good at projecting” numbers.
Solect, in fact, just recently updated numbers for three other solar arrays on town-owned properties and those numbers, according to Pruitt, came in “pretty much right on with initial numbers.”
Rudolph also suggested the Finance Committee could evaluate the cost and energy saving numbers once plans reach the 90 percent stage. However, Rudolph added the Select Board may need to draft two warrant articles for this fall’s Town Meeting, as the Finance Committee may not be able to present to the board its findings before the warrant closes on Sept. 22.
Those two articles could include one to purchase the solar panels outright and the other to enter into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Once the board hears from the Finance Committee and the two engineering firms with more firm numbers, they can ask Town Meeting to support one article and to indefinitely postpone the other.
The plan right now involves Zapotec designing the panels and Solect bidding on that design. Although Solect typically designs its own solar arrays, Pruitt felt Zapotec would design something Solect would approve. He added how he hoped the two firms would talk later this week.
Buying the panels outright will cost the town more money; however, it will own all the energy. Entering into a PPA means the town pays less upfront but also pays for half the energy it puts out. Some members of the board lean toward buying the panels outright while others want to see more concrete numbers before deciding.
Paying for the panels will come from money in the Lynch School project thanks to the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee who agreed to use contingency funds, i.e. extra money built into a project in case the project runs over budget. If the Lynch project finishes on budget, the town won’t need to reimburse the EFPBC. If it goes over budget, the EFPBC might look to recoup some of the money.
Therefore, expect an article on the Town Meeting warrant to identify a funding source for the solar panels in the event there’s no contingency money.
