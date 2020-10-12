WINCHESTER - The Select Board moved through two items quickly at their last meeting: one concerning Eversoucre and the other pertaining to the Brave Act.
About Eversource, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff wondered why the company was taking so long working on the 115kV line. He added how Woburn asked the same question concerning work on Washington Street near the Winchester line.
“It seems like (Eversource) has closed the same block in Winchester for a month,” he exclaimed.
Town Manager Lisa Wong said she could inquire about the timeline. Goluboff also wondered if the town could hit Eversource with a penalty if it discovers they’ve taken too long.
In an email, the Town Manager said, “According to our legal counsel, jurisdiction over the time for construction and associated penalties is with the Siting Board exclusively.”
The town has plenty of experience with that particular board, especially as it pertains to Eversource, as Winchester continues to fight the other electrical company project, the 345kV line, in court and through the Siting Board.
Brave Act
The Select Board chose to put on the upcoming fall Town Meeting warrant a question referring to the Brave Act, which allows the town to pay employees serving in the military the difference between what they’re making in the military and the town’s base pay for not more than 40 days of leave. (In this case, a day is considered 24 hours.)
According to the Town Manager, this only affects one employee. The town never accepted the original statute (which actually said “for not more than 17 days;” however, Governor Charlie Baker adjusted it to 40 days).
“This protects their ability to support their families,” Select Board member Susan Verdicchio said, in regards to town employees serving in the military.
The question of whether the town should accept the statute now goes to fall Town Meeting in November.
