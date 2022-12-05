WINCHESTER - Once again, Winchester chose not to classify the tax levy, instead voting to leave it at 1. This means everyone pays the same tax rate. Shifting the rate would put more burden on the town’s small commercial and industrial properties while not necessarily benefiting residents enough to justify the change.
According to Assessor Dan McGurl, the overall tax rate will be $11.80 for all classes before Chapter 110 adds extra money to the residential rate increasing it (this comes from water & sewer debt). The commercial rate will be $11.24 (these numbers are based on 2020 home and building sales).
Therefore, the average resident will pay $16,220 in property taxes after a $402 raise thanks to prop two-and-a-half, which allows communities to raise property taxes by 2.5 percent every year. To raise taxes any more, a community would need to pass an override during a traditional or special election.
The Select Board also voted no on three other questions dealing with open space, a residential exemption and the small commercial exemption.
The open space discount question is not valid because the board doesn’t qualify any space as open space in town.
The residential exemption is a progressive tax that reduces the taxes on lower assessed properties and increases taxes on higher assessed properties. The discount can be up to 20 percent of the average assessed value in the residential class. This exemption is utilized in cities and resort areas that have either apartment buildings or seasonal properties that don’t qualify as owner occupied.
The small commercial exemption is similar to the residential exemption in that it applies a reduction in that class of property and raises taxes for other properties in that class.
