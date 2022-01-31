WINCHESTER - Superintendent of Schools Dr. Frank Hackett presented several budget options during the School Committee’s public hearing last week. He called it a “difficult budget year again,” with many unknowns due to COVID-19.
While this is Hackett’s first budget in Winchester, he’s complied budgets for the past two decades in various communities.
He mentioned the numerous budget drivers such as staff contracts which include COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) and step increases. He admitted those were also two unknowns as contract negotiations are ongoing. (Later, School Committee member Chris Nixon noted contracts are out of the committee’s and superintendent’s control as the town manager, or in this case the interim town manager, serves as the lead negotiator in that regard.)
Hackett pointed out how last year’s budget was approved for $58M. This year, the superintendent will produce a budget that includes at least a 3.87 percent increase ($60M), which he called the “rollover budget.” This budget would add nothing new and only carry-over everything from the FY22 budget. The increase comes from, as mentioned above, step and COLA increases for teachers and staff.
A second potential budget, called a maintenance of effort budget, would run the town $61.4M and increase 5.7 percent over the current FY22 budget. It includes $700,000 for out of district tuition, i,.e. paying to send students out of the district (usually for special needs students when the town doesn’t have the programs they need) and $100,000 for professional services.
It also includes additional staff for world language programs at the Vinson-Owen School and the McCall Middle School at approximately $120,000.
Hackett then mentioned a maintenance of effort adjusted budget, similar to the maintenance of effort budget, but with a slightly smaller increase at 4.73 percent or $60.9M. This includes much of the same wants as the maintenance of effort budget but adjusted, so instead of paying $700,000 for out of district tuition, the town would pay $264,000 less. It also includes anticipated staff attrition and elementary enrollment adjustments that would reduce the budget by another $307,000.
The superintendent called this version of the budget “risk-reward” as it could affect FY24.
Finally, Hackett outlined two, more expensive, budgets, priorities 1 and 2, which feature two full-time equivalencies (FTEs) for social-emotional learning at $159,000 in priorities 1 and .2FTEs in math, English and technology at the high school for $13,000 each and three assistant principals at the Ambrose, Lincoln, and VO schools for $54,000 each in priorities 2.
These two budgets show a six percent increase for priorities 1 and a 6.34 percent increase for priorities 2 for a total budget of $61.6M and $61.8M, respectively.
The other main budget driver besides teacher/staff contracts involves enrollment. Thanks to COVID, enrollment decreased by 300 over the past two years. As of October of last year, enrollment numbers looked like this:
Lincoln - 347
Lynch - 464
Vinson-Owen - 395
Muraco - 346
Ambrose - 347
McCall - 1,060
WHS - 1,351
For FY23, Hackett asked what enrollment numbers were reasonable to assume, given some parents taking their children out of the public school system and others returning. Two years ago, before COVID, enrollment numbers reached as high as 4,617. Moving forward, projections show those numbers continuing to fall to 4,271 for FY23 and as low as 4,161 for FY27.
These figures are very dependent on kindergarten numbers. The superintendent and his team plugged in 300 for FY23 through FY27; however, if even 20 or 30 more students show up, it would drastically change the enrollment numbers for elementary, middle and high school.
Kindergarten registration closes on March 7 this year, so the School Committee and superintendent will know more exact numbers only after they submit the FY23 budget to interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph and the Finance Committee.
Hackett cautioned the town “could see some migration back,” as it pertains to students returning to the Winchester Public School system. However, Nixon pointed out another enrollment variable involving the jump from eighth grade to ninth grade and the number of students who might leave Winchester for private, catholic or vocational schools.
Nixon mentioned this fluctuates between 4 - 12 percent any given year. While he projected a four percent change for FY23, he cautioned his fellow board members to watch the numbers.
Going forward, the superintendent hopes to receive some American Rescue Plan Act funding. He also hopes to get a better understanding on how much Ch. 70 money the governor will release, something School Committee Chair Karen Bolognese said should happen by the end of the month.
The next steps for the committee and superintendent include presenting a final budget to the interim town manager who will then hand over her budget to the Finance Committee. In May, it will go before Town Meeting for approval.
