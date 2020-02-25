WINCHESTER - Last year, the town had a plan to deal with stormwater and MS4 (which relates to stormwater). The Select Board and Town Manager brought it to Town Meeting; however, Town Meeting sent it back.
It would have involved residents paying a fee dependent upon the amount of impervious surface their property possessed. The more impervious area, the more a resident would pay and vice-versa. Impervious surface refers to any surface that doesn’t collect rainwater, i.e. concrete driveway, roof, garage, etc.
With that rejection, the town went back to the drawing board. It hired the Abrahams Group to do some fiscal analysis of what the town’s water & sewer retained earnings would look like with no stormwater fee but with an increase to the water & sewer rates, with no stormwater fee nor an increase to the water & sewer rates and with just a stormwater fee. The town also hired Weston & Sampson to determine the best course of action if it were to apply a stormwater fee to residents.
This week, the Select Board and Town Manager heard from Matt Abrahams from the Abrahams Group and David Elmer from Weston & Sampson who both offered the town solutions to its stormwater issue.
Select Board member Susan Verdicchio, who along with Select Board member Amy Shapiro have been working on the problem, said the presentations by Abrahams and Elmer were an “evolution of Town Meeting discussion.”
She went on to note how the town is “investing millions in flood control” to deal with the town’s many waterways, which are “critical natural resources.” She also pointed out how the town’s needs are “greater than its revenues.”
To address that issue, she remarked how the town is “considering joining a list of other communities with a stormwater fee.”
Abrahams during his presentation discussed the water & sewer fund and how it’s trended over the past few years, from a surplus of $878,000 in FY17 to a deficit of more than $400,000 in both FY18 and FY19. He said the surplus was due to a dry year and the deficits due to wet years.
He also mentioned retained earnings and said the town has used more than $1M each year from FY16 to FY19. Currently, retained earnings hold $743,354 or 6.7 percent of total expenditures.
Abrahams went on to project for this fiscal year, which ends on June 30, a $424,000 deficit and retained earnings of $320,000 (or 2.9 percent of total expenditures), He said FY20 would be the second year of a spending increase to comply with MS4.
He then projected ahead to FY21 and suggested a $1.3M deficit, which he called a conservative estimate and doesn’t include any stormwater action. It also includes $205,000 for MS4 compliance.
“Retained earnings aren’t sufficient to cover the projected deficit,” Abrahams explained to the board.
Over the next five years he projected a deficit each year without a stormwater fee or an increase in water & sewer rates.
Going forward, Abrahams outlined the town’s objectives, which involve a target of $300,000 in retained earnings over the next few fiscal years.
“(The town should) target a healthy retained earnings balance for FY25,” which he said would amount to 10 percent of total expenditures.
He also suggested the town analyze the impact of a stormwater fee or rate increase on certain users, plus consider the stormwater fee for stormwater expenditures (for a total of $2.2M over the next five years).
Abrahams outlined two options, one of which doesn’t include a stormwater fee but raises the water & sewer rates 26 percent in FY21 and 6.5 percent from FY22-FY25 to get to the 10 percent number. Per a resident’s quarterly bill, a tier 1 user (someone who uses the least amount of water) would see a $12 increase and the average user would see a $25 increase.
The second option includes a stormwater fee to bill $1.5M annually and a water & sewer rate increase 4.5 percent from FY21-FY25. Tier 1 users would see a $2 increase and the average user would see a $4 increase, while commercial users would see a $22 increase. Stormwater would be a flat fee for small residential properties.
Elmer then outlined how the flat fee would work. It would fund operation and maintenance of the town’s drainage system, wet weather outfall sampling, IDDE, retrofitting of existing drainage system, enhanced catch basin cleaning, and enhanced street sweeping.
In order to determine who should pay what, Elmer used GIS mapping to break down the town into two groups: small residential and non-residential/large residential. The average small residential home (1-, 2- or 3-family) in Winchester has 4,021 square feet of impervious area. Anything more than that Elmer classified as large or non-residential.
By these numbers, 6,269 parcels (96 percent) make up the town’s small residential homes and 267 (four percent) make up the town’s large or non-residential homes. Small residential properties would pay a flat fee while the others would use a tiered system.
Elmer outlined three options: the first sees small residential owners paying $185/year or $46.25 per quarter with non-residential or large residential in 10 tiers ranging from $185/year to $29,500/year. A second option sees small residential paying $190/year or 47.50 per quarter and the rest broken up into five tiers ranging from $190/year to $6,520. The final option sees small residential paying $190/year with the rest broken up into eight tiers ranging from $190/year to $30,290. Each option would net the town $1.5M as noted by Abrahams.
Billing for stormwater would simply include an additional line item on a resident’s water & sewer bill. Elmer said the town could include abatements to adjust for any incorrect measurement and also a low income discount for anyone who already receives a low income discount on their water & sewer bills. Finally, it could include a credit system to encourage implanting best management practices (BMPs). This would involve a typical fee reduction of 0 - 50 percent.
“We’re in a precarious position with retained earnings,” said Shapiro, “and we need to make a decision, but also be thoughtful.”
She called the two presentations great data for spring Town Meeting, then added the town still has lots of questions to answer. In fact, Town Manager Lisa Wong called it “just the beginning of the conversation.”
She will hold a presentation on this topic at the Jenks Center on March 3 at 10 a.m., plus presentations in other precincts.
It should be noted, as mentioned by Town Engineer Beth Rudolph, the town’s MS4 permit costs are the same whether it’s a wet or dry year.
