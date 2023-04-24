WINCHESTER - According to the Boston Globe, Dr. Bradford Ferrick, of Winchester and Amherst, accused of using a hidden camera to secretly record young patients during medical exams, pleaded not guilty on Friday to one count federal indictment of possessing child pornography.
According to the charging documents, Ferrick lived in Syracuse, N.Y., between approximately 2018 and 2022 while he attended State University of New York (SUNY) Upstate Medical University. After graduating from SUNY, Ferrick began a medical residency in July 2022 focused on Family Medicine with Baystate Franklin Family Medicine, including rotations at facilities in at least Greenfield, Deerfield and Springfield.
It is alleged that during a search of Ferrick’s Winchester residence on Feb. 13, 2023, approximately 61 devices – including external hard drives, computers, cell phones, hidden camera systems and SD cards – which state investigators allege contained thousands of images and videos of suspected child pornography were seized. Ferrick was arrested by state authorities and released on home confinement after posting bail in Woburn District Court.
On Feb. 17, 2023, a second search of Ferrick’s residence in Winchester resulted in the recovery of 11 additional devices by state investigators. A preliminary review of some of the devices seized allegedly revealed images and videos depicting child pornography of victims who appear to be between the ages of six and 11 years old.
During a search of a separate residence Ferrick was renting in Amherst on Feb. 21, 2023, eight additional devices including multiple hidden camera devices and USB storage devices were seized. It is alleged that one of the hidden camera devices – which was designed to be worn as a bracelet – was found to contain at least two surreptitiously recorded videos of Ferrick administering medical exams. It is alleged that two minors who investigators believe to be patients could be heard and, at times, partially seen in the videos.
Ferrick made his US District court appearance on Friday remotely from jail. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. However, according to the Globe, court filings indicate more charges are possible (and the FBI set up a webpage for anyone who believes they or their children were additional victims of Ferrick’s to come forward).
The doctor remains behind bars, having waived his rights to a hearing on the government’s request to keep him locked up while awaiting trial.
Members of the public who have information, questions or concerns regarding this case should visit this link: https://forms.fbi.gov/FerrickInvestigation
