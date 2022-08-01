WINCHESTER - As summer continues on (and the unbearable temperatures only seem to get hotter), the Select Board has their eyes on fall, and more specifically fall Town Meeting.
At their most recent Select Board meeting, chair Rich Mucci outlined some potential articles that could appear on the fall Town Meeting warrant: approving a developer for the Washington/Swanton Street parcel, appropriating money into the newly created Health Care Fund, the Community Preservation Act, and Lynch School traffic improvements.
With the warrant closing on Sept. 26, the board has plenty of time to craft any number of articles for which Town Meeting can vote. However, the board also wants to give Town Meeting as much information as possible about these potential articles; therefore, the board authorized Mucci to draft a memo to Town Meeting members regarding the articles and Select Board meeting dates when these articles could be discussed.
The idea involves giving Town Meeting as much information as possible up front so members don’t go into Town Meeting and hear about these motions for the first time. This idea comes at a time when Town Meeting authorized a committee to study how the town disperses information and whether Town Meeting is receiving accurate information.
(Disinformation is a very popular term nowadays in politics, though usually reserved for state and national politics; however, falsehoods, lies and untruths can always creep into local politics.)
Town manager search
When it comes to finding a permanent town manager, whether that’s current interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph or someone else, the Select Board will have to decide who runs the show: a search committee or the board members themselves.
According to Mucci, if the board hires a consultant to work with a search committee, as they did to find former Town Manager Richard Howard, it could cost upwards of $10,000. If the board took the responsibility on themselves, the costs could be significantly lower.
As for what the board will decide, when asked if he thought they needed a committee, Mucci said, “personally, I don’t think so.” He acknowledged the process has historically been done both ways.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt agreed, adding that he would be happy to help with the process at the outset if the board chooses not to use a search committee.
The board isn’t necessarily in any rush, though Select Board member Mariano Goluboff said he would like a permanent town manager in place sooner than later, especially as the town looks to fill the soon-to-be vacant DPW director position. But as Rudolph nears one year as interim town manager in September, there haven’t been any complaints about her job performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.