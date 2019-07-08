WINCHESTER – 30 young participants from Studio on the Common Summer Art Camp were treated to a special book reading this week. Local author Maureen Harrington brought her inspirational children’s book “Ivy the Very Determined Dog” and its star, Ivy, a disabled French Bulldog, to visit the aspiring artists.
“Ivy the Very Determined Dog” is an inspiring true story about overcoming life's challenges and finding your inner strength. Ivy is a brave (and cute) French Bulldog. On her third birthday, she became suddenly paralyzed in her back legs due to a rare genetic spinal disease. That has not stopped Ivy from living life to her absolute fullest.
The kids at Studio on the Common Summer Art Camp loved meeting Ivy and learning how her custom-made wheels help her walk. The enthusiastic group sat outside under the tree on the common. Ivy inspired the children to never give up and to embrace their individuality. After reading, asking questions, and playing outside with Ivy, the campers went back into the Studio to draw pictures of their adorable new friend.
Gail Ockerbloom, owner of Studio on the Common said, “Ivy was an inspiration to the children. They loved meeting her, hearing her inspiring story, and drawing beautiful, creative pictures to remember her.”
Studio on the Common’s Summer Art Camp runs for ten weeks this summer, combining art with friendship, learning, fun and creativity. Ivy the Very Determined Dog, written by Maureen and her husband Christopher Harrington, is available for purchase at the Studio on the Common.
For more information visit studioonthecommon.com. or ivysbook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.