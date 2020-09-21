WINCHESTER - Recently, the town renewed its cable contract with Verizon. Now, it’s in the process of doing the same with Comcast. Unfortunately, for the town, this process hasn’t gone quite as smoothly.
The town’s license with Comcast expired last Tuesday and according to Cable Advisory Committee Chairman Ashley Stevens, the cable company sent over an “unacceptable” proposal four months ago. The town then sent a counter-proposal. Stevens said the two sides agree on the economics.
One sticking point involves the desire to give WinCAM, the town’s local access station, an HD channel. Stevens said Verizon will give WinCAM one in six months, but Comcast reportedly said it could take three years.
Another issue involves what happens if Comcast stops offering service (not out of the question considering how many people nowadays use some type of streaming service). Currently, they would have to remove all their wires. Stevens said Comcast wants that language removed from the next contract. Winchester opposes that.
Right now, the Cable Advisory Committee chair continues to wait for Comcast to comment on the town’s counter-proposal. In the meantime, for legal reasons, the town must send a letter to Comcast formally declining their proposal.
Therefore, the Select Board authorized Stevens to send a friendly preliminary assessment of denial to provide additional time to complete license renewal. While this back-and-forth continues, Winchester residents should expect to receive their Comcast service.
