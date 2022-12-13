WINCHESTER - Beth Rudolph can drop the act…ing from her title. Assuming the completion of a successful contract negotiation, she’ll become Winchester’s next permanent town manager.
Following a quick, 20-minute discussion period, the Select Board unanimously selected Rudolph to continue on as town manager, only without the interim title. Back in September of 2021, Rudolph announced her candidacy to replace outgoing town manager Lisa Wong until the board could find a permanent replacement.
Today, the board found someone. It’s Rudolph. 18 years ago, she came to town as the assistant town engineer under Bob Conway. Now, she holds two titles: town engineer and interim town manager. Once Select Board Chair Rich Mucci and Vice Chair Anthea Brady complete contract negotiations, Rudolph will hold one title: town manager.
This means Rudolph will have to find her own successor in the engineering department.
In choosing the interim town manager to become the permanent town manager, the board said what she lacked in experience in a leadership role, she made up for by being what Select Board member Michael Bettencourt called “a high-caliber employee.”
Mucci said in working closely with Rudolph as chair of the Select Board he’s seen her “rise to every challenge” and “(do) everything we’ve asked.” He added how he’s seen her confidence increase.
“It’s a challenge to be the acting town manager and the town engineer,” Mucci said about Rudolph holding two positions, but added how she deserves the chance to fill the position on a permanent basis.
“She’s the right fit,” the chair exclaimed.
His fellow board members agreed, with Bettencourt saying, “I don’t see many weaknesses with Beth” and Brady calling Rudolph the “right choice for us.”
Overall, the board received “three excellent candidates,” according to Mucci, though they narrowed it down to Rudolph and Cohasset Town Manager Chris Senior. In the end, they chose Rudolph’s familiarity with the town over Senior’s experience as a town manager, though they noted Senior was the number one referral from the screening committee (they did not interview Rudolph).
Bettencourt did admit Senior would have been a “perfect fit” with his “impressive background.” However, he noted that Rudolph “excels in ways that put her above (the other candidates).”
He finished by pointing out the ”embarrassment of riches” the town had because “all the candidates were highly qualified.” This includes Littleton Town Administrator Anthony Ansaldi.
Even though the board ultimately chose the town’s interim town manager, Mucci called it an open process. The board interviewed three candidates last Wednesday. On Thursday, Mucci said he began an extensive four-day process to get as much information on Senior, whom he picked as his second choice, as possible, and analyze his experience with Rudolph.
He said he spoke to both Senior and Rudolph one-on-one, spoke to the screening committee, watched Cohasset meetings featuring Senior going back to March, and spoke to past leaders and Select Board members.
“(Rudolph and Senior) are both excellent candidates and genuinely nice,” he acknowledged, admitting both would have a learning curve if selected: Senior in coming to a new town and Rudolph due to a lack of experience.
The chair backed Rudolph because she’s the “right fit,” though he took nothing away from Senior.
The board meets again next Monday for their final meeting of 2022. Assuming all goes well, Rudolph will be in attendance as the permanent town manager for the very first time.
