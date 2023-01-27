WINCHESTER - The town received some good news recently when it found out it would retain its Aaa bond rating from Moodys. That rating determines how much in interest the town pays when it borrows money from the state. The higher the rating, and Aaa is the highest, the less it pays in interest.
Moodys recently changed its rating methodology, which worried the town. Peter Frazier, from Hilltop Securities, spoke to Moodys chief ratings analyst to better understand the changes and make the case that Winchester should keep its rating.
One of the main reasons Moodys allowed Winchester to remain a Aaa community was thanks to the hard work of Town Comptroller Stacie Ward who, according to Frazier, “may have saved the day by going the extra mile.”
Town Manager Beth Rudolph added, “Another gold star for Stacie for her work.”
Some of the issues Moodys looked at included identifying the measure’s in the town’s liquidity and concerns about the town’s ability to pay down its debt obligations, plus the amount of debt the town carried and its OPEB (Other Post-Employment Benefits) liability.
“The finance team did a terrific presentation,” Frazier noted, adding how the town made a strong case for its debt, pension and OPEB.
He also said Moodys incorporated the upcoming Lynch School project into its decision.
Even though its Aaa rating remains secure, the Select Board had some questions for Frazier including if Moodys looks at debt excluded from prop 2 and 1/2 differently, such as the debt the town will incur for the Lynch School project (to be paid for through a debt-exclusion override). Frazier said they don’t, as they see it’s all coming from the same bucket. He added how Moodys likes to see residents willing to pay more and the flexibility overrides offer.
Moodys also likes, according to Frazier, self-supporting debt, i.e. the town’s various enterprise funds it has complete control over (for instance, the town can raise and lower water & sewer rates as needed with only Town Meeting approval).
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff asked if the town should consider switching to Standards & Poors, which is another rating agency. Frazier said Moodys used to be “the only game in town.” He added how both agency’s weigh factors differently, but acknowledged S&P tends to raise their communities rating a notch higher than Moodys.
With the town already at the highest level, Frazier said there was no reason to switch unless Moodys downgraded the town or it needed a second opinion for issuing a larger BAN (Bond Anticipating Note) than usual.
Chair Rich Mucci wondered if Moodys offered recommendations and Frazier said no, but added, “we know what they’re looking for.” Mucci also asked if other Aaa communities follow any type of formula and Frazier admitted some communities don’t need overrides while others see “significant” growth and do an override every year or every 3-5 years.
“There’s no magic to it,” he said about keeping the Aaa rating.
The chair also asked about how Moodys looks at reserves and Frazier said they actually look nationally. He called Massachusetts wealthy relative to other states. That wealth provides the town stability whereas in other, less well-off states that rely on sales and energy taxes, communities can keep reserves at 40 percent of revenue (Winchester’s reserves are at approximately 14-16 percent or well above the Select Board’s policy that reserve remain no lower than six percent of revenue).
