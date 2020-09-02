WINCHESTER - The (preliminary) results are in and with 42 percent of registered voters participating US Sen. Ed Markey defeated challenger and Congressman Joe Kennedy III in Winchester, 3,805 votes to 1,837 in the most anticipated race on the democratic side of the ballot. Sen. Markey also captured the most votes statewide.
On the other side, Republican Kevin O’Connor squeezed past challenger Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, 487 votes to 397. O’Connor also won statewide and will next face Sen. Markey in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
In more local results, State Senator Patricia Jehlen won her four precincts in Winchester, 4-7, over Gary Fisher by a margin of 2,152 votes to 373. She’ll run unopposed in the general election in November.
Also running unopposed in November will be State Senator Jason Lewis who ran unopposed yesterday, receiving 2,384 votes. He represents precincts 1-3 and 8. State Rep. Michael Day, running unopposed, received 4,589 votes. He’ll be unopposed in November, as well.
In the one, other contested race, for Councillor Sixth District, Democrat and incumbent Terrence Kennedy defeated challenger Helina Fontes by a margin of 2,822 votes to 1,695 votes. He’ll run unopposed in November, just like everyone else.
There will, however, be a second contested race in Massachusetts for the general election besides the one for US Senate: incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Katherine Clark faces challenger and Republican Caroline Colarusso. Both women ran unopposed (a theme in Massachusetts this election cycle) in the primary with Clark receiving 4,788 votes and Colarusso receiving 834.
No one ran in the Green-Rainbow or Libertarian party.
According to Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon, she still has some votes to count from overseas ballots, auxiliary ballots, write-in votes, confidential votes, provisional votes, and early votes by mail. She said her office will have the final tally in time to send to Boston by the Sept. 5 deadline.
“With all the amendments to the state elections laws, we can be extremely proud of the town staff, volunteers, poll workers, high school student greeters, and all who participated in this election,” Lannon stated via email last night.
