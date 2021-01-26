WINCHESTER - After more than a decade of planning and design, the MBTA Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station project received final approval last night as the Select Board OK’d the demolition permit needed to begin construction.
Angel Rodriguez and Katie Choe, representing the MBTA, said they were excited to get the project back on track.
“This permit allows us to move forward,” Rodriguez noted.
With a $50M price tag, the transit authority will pay three times more than projected costs had the project started 10 years ago. The town will also chip in some additional money for a few amenities the MBTA chose not to fund.
“We’re appreciative of the MBTA for sticking with us,” Select Board Chair Michael Bettencourt announced, realizing the T suffered revenue issues related to the pandemic. “The team really pushed it over the goal line.”
The commuter rail station began deteriorating back in 2009, and at the time the MBTA started work on the design phase with a working group assembled by the town. The project stopped and started but never seemed to gain any real traction until all of a sudden the MBTA reached the 90 percent phase of the design in 2019.
At that point, the transit authority offered the town the option of paying for some add-ons, which the town manager, town engineer and Select Board narrowed down and Town Meeting approved.
Attorney for the town, Jillian Barger discussed some changes to the contract to include the need for a traffic mitigation plan if the MBTA chooses to close any roadways during construction, working hours of 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. every day (including weekends) unless unforeseen circumstances occur and the MBTA submitting a weekly work schedule to the town.
Choe said the MBTA can work with these added provisions.
It should take up to two years for the MBTA to complete the project. The MBTA and town recently closed the station due to weather-related issues, so riders have been using the Wedgemere station already and should expect to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
