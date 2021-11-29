WINCHESTER – The suspect arrested for reportedly sexually assaulting a female in the Middlesex Fells Reservation is due for arraignment today in Somerville District Court.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason and Winchester Chief of Police Daniel O’Connell confirmed that Brady McCue, 28, of Medford, has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault and assault and battery of a 48-year-old woman which occurred at approximately 8 a.m. Friday morning near South Border Road on the Medford/Winchester line in the Middlesex Fells Reservation.
McCue has been charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, kidnapping and four counts of aggravated rape in connection with allegedly attacking the victim. The victim, who was not known to him, was walking in the area of Leslie Road Trail Head at the time of the attack.
The preliminary investigation suggests that McCue allegedly struck the woman with a rock multiple times before sexually assaulting her and then fleeing the scene. Investigators from the Massachusetts State Police and Winchester Police were able to collect evidence from the scene which allowed them to quickly identify the alleged attacker and locate him at his residence.
McCue was arrested without incident. Subsequent investigation into the location of the assault revealed that it occurred in Medford.
The victim is being treated for serious injuries at a Boston hospital. She is in stable condition.
This case is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police Troop A, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Winchester Police. Medford Police officers also assisted in this case.
