WINCHESTER - While it was set to close down (at least partially) at some point soon, the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station had to shut down last Thursday night following MBTA inspection. Ironically, its the MBTA who planned to repair the station for the past many years but failed to do so leading to its continued deterioration.
Passengers could get off at Winchester Center but couldn’t get on. The Town of Winchester and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority advise riders to use the Wedgemere Station as an alternative.
The MBTA and town made the decision to close the station after recent inspections revealed weather-related impacts resulted in deteriorating conditions on the platform and other areas of the station, according to the MBTA.
In a statement, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said, “Out of an abundance of caution, the MBTA has closed the station until further notice. Customers are asked to consider nearby Wedgemere Station as an alternative.”
Pesaturo added that no more than 30 riders use the station on any given day. Repairs were set to begin this month after the town and MBTA finally came to an agreement on several issues including which fixes would be paid for by the town.
This project has been more than a decade in the making, but for whatever reason the MBTA continued pushing it back, thereby causing it to become a more expensive project in the process (and forcing the town to foot the bill on several “add-ons” not considered necessary by the transportation authority).
According to a message on the town’s website (www.winchester.us), the town and MBTA remain in contact and promise more information on the next steps and to ensure the area is safe.
