WINCHESTER - Town Meeting supported the recreation department’s ask for $25,000 to study replacing the current hot top basketball court at the Mystic School with a brand new sports court that could help expand programming at the recreation department.
Select Board member Rich Mucci, speaking as the lead sponsor of the article, called the current conditions “beyond repair” and said an upgraded court could bring in more revenue to the town. He expected, if the article passed, to come back to Town Meeting in the spring for more money for construction.
While the Finance Committee recommended favorable action, some members asked why the recreation department didn’t go through the capital process. Mucci said the new recreation director, Nick Cacciolfi, brought the project to the Select Board and they voted to move it along quickly.
“We didn’t believe this was a capital item,” Capital Planning Committee Chair Jim Johnson added.
Cacciolfi also noted how the new court could run four programs at once and bring in $25,000 to $35,000 in the first year alone, with the potential for more revenue in later years as the town adds more programming.
When Town Meeting asked for the School Committee’s opinion, member Chris Nixon said they didn’t take it up, but the Master Plan suggests the town hold onto the Mystic School; therefore, improving conditions at the school would make sense.
Town Meeting member Candace Van Aken asked about losing any parking spaces and Mucci said the area wasn’t used for parking as there’s a parking lot adjacent to the court. He added that if the town constructs the new court it shouldn’t increase parking in the neighborhood.
Sports court
Back in September, Cacciolfi came before the Select Board to outline reasons why an upgraded or new sports court could work at the Mystic School. He said the hot top area is beyond repair and must be removed. He added how the increased space could be used for child care programs.
He said the court would enhance the department’s current programs and expand recreational revenue generating programs. The court would allow for basketball, volleyball, tennis, pickle-ball, and street hockey.
Cacciofi said a similar, though slightly larger, project in Newbury cost $175,000 (during Town Meeting, interim Town Manager and Town Engineer Beth Rudolph suggested Winchester’s sports court could be slightly more expensive).
“This would be an amazing addition to the community,” he said about the sports court.
He discussed the return on investment to include creating new programs, adding in seasonal programs (such as a junior league street hockey program or an outdoor volleyball program) and even birthday party packages.
