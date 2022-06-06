WINCHESTER - The MBTA provided an update on the ongoing work at the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station. Anthony DeDominicis, Senior Director of Commuter Rail, MBTA Capital Delivery reminded the board the project involves a full station reconstruction at a cost of $50 million.
While he said the project remains on schedule, members of the Select Board brought up some issues residents and business owners had with the work. Chair Rich Mucci mentioned the apparent lack of dust control and wondered if there were fence coverings to prevent dust from impacting local businesses.
DeDominicis said the MBTA would double-down on dust control and double-down on watering (to prevent dust from impacting neighboring businesses).
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff asked about runoff control during rain events (part of the town’s MS4 permit requirement to protect local waterways) and DeDominicis said it was covered in the plan. He added they should have erosion control in place including the use of Jersey barriers.
Moving forward, the MBTA plans to continue demolition through the rest of the year, start work in and around the Quill Rotary in September, start work on Laraway Road in September, and begin work in the Aberjona and Waterfield lots next month.
Mucci mentioned other issues that involve a needed crosswalk in the area to assist people walking through the construction zone, plus parking concerns as it relates to workers parking on the street and not in either the Aberjona or Waterfield lot or at Stop & Shop.
DeDominicis said he was aware of the parking requirements and “completely agree(d).” He said he would make sure anyone working on construction or demolition parked away from the site. This will become a bigger issue as more people, 50-60, start working on site.
For commuters, DeDominicis mentioned two alternatives: the 134 bus, which people can pick up at the corner of Main and Vine Street and take north to Woburn or south to Wellington Station and Wedgemere Station, which people can take to Boston.
The next public meeting is scheduled for June 14 at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually. The MBTA plans to return to the Select Board with another update in three months or so. A groundbreaking is scheduled for later this month.
