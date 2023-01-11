WINCHESTER - Continuing the trend of raising fees at the Transfer Station, the Select Board approved a $10 per ton increase to tipping fees for commercial waste, mix and debris effective Wednesday, Feb. 1. They also decided to hold a more robust discussion on implementing some type of Pay as You Throw program (similar to the recent SMART program the board discontinued).
Transfer Station Manager Nick Parlee outlined recent changes in fees at the station including on the commercial side from $105 per ton in 2019 to $140 per ton in 2020 to $150 per ton in 2021 and $160 per ton last year. Sticker fees also increased, from $235 in 2020 to $270 in 2021 and 2022. This year, sticker fees increased again by $22 and will go up one more time next January by $58.
The sticker fee increases, which will bring the total cost to $350 by 2024, impact both commercial haulers and residents. According to Town Manager Beth Rudolph, these increases are short-term in nature to help the Transfer Station reach a break-even standpoint (and to help pay down construction costs for the current improvement and upgrade work taking place).
Although the board agreed to the tipping fee increases, chair Rich Mucci said they still had “bigger picture stuff to look at” including whether or not to implement a Pay as You Throw program that would allow residents to save money by recycling more and reducing waste. It also includes potentially increasing commercial fees more to lessen the burden on residents.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said he favored pushing up the commercial fees and reducing the residential fees. Fortunately, for the town, Parlee said it only lost 20 stickers after the board rescinded the SMART program.
“Let’s try to mitigate nickel and dime-ing residents,” Bettencourt suggested, saying he favored a hike in commercial fees.
The board will investigate a Pay as You Throw program for the future, but for now they chose to follow the Transfer Station Working Group’s recommendation to increase tipping fees for commercial waste, mix and debris. When asked how much the increase would impact commercial haulers, Parlee said about $10-$50 per garbage truck (depending on the size of the truck).
