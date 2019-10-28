WINCHESTER - With Fall Town Meeting fast approaching on Monday, Nov. 4, the town has released the warrant with 25 articles. Articles 1 and 2 are standard articles.
Article 3
This article, sponsored by the Planning Board, asks Town Meeting to amend Section 10 of the zoning bylaw by changing parts of the definition of “dwelling unit” by adding “No dwelling unit may have more than one inside cooking facility with such appliances as an oven. range or stove.”
Article 4
This article, also sponsored by the Planning Board, asks Town Meeting to amend Section 3.5.5 of the zoning bylaw by changing parts of the definition of nonconforming single and duplex residential structures. The changes are noted in the warrant.
Article 5
This article, sponsored by the Select Board, asks Town Meeting to approve the addition of an alternate member to the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee. This new member would be a representative of, and appointed by, the Disability Access Commission. The revised committee would then consist of 11 full members and two alternates: three appointed by the Select Board and School Committee (a registered architect, a registered engineer and a citizen at large), three appointed by the Select Board, School Committee and Finance Committee, four citizens at large appointed by the Town Moderator, the Superintendent of Schools, and two alternate members (one appointed by the Town Moderator and one by the Disability Access Commission).
Article 6
This article, also sponsored by the Select Board, asks Town Meeting to add Section 3.13 to the town’s code of bylaws as follows:
“The Select Board may, pursuant to Chapter 40, Section 21D of the General Laws, impose a fine, not exceeding $300, for each violation of a duly promulgated regulation of the board. Any regulation for which the Select Board intends to invoke this authority shall include language setting the fine that may be imposed for each violation.”
Article 7
This article, a citizen’s petition sponsored by Richard Nadel, asks Town Meeting to amend Chapter 8, adding a new Section 38 to the code of bylaws which would restrict delivery times and eliminate idling. The language reads:
“Deliveries for commercial purposes on Maple Road, Orient Street and Valley Road shall be prohibited between the hours of 8 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. and on weekends. The deliveries result in excessive noise and pose a safety issue for children walking to school in the morning. Delivery vehicles shall not idle on these streets at any times. In addition, they shall not block access to these roadways.”
Article 9
This article, sponsored by the Select Board, asks Town Meeting to appropriate money from Free Cash to the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust and to the Capital Stabilization Fund.
Article 10
‘This article, sponsored by the Capital Planning Committee, asks Town Meeting to hear and act on their report for the proposed capital plan for FY21 and place it on file.
Article 11
This article, also sponsored by the Capital Planning Committee, asks Town Meeting to fund nine projects from either Free Cash, the Building Stabilization Fund or the Capital Stabilization Fund. Those projects are:
• Elevator and stage lift at the Parkhurst School
• DPW - new sidewalk plow and blower
• DPW - new swap loader hook truck with packer/salter/plow
• DPW - new Bobcat for downtown sidewalk snow removal/sweeping
• DPW - new salter truck
• Muraco School classroom sink/cabinet units replacement
• Construction of Church Street at Waterfield Road traffic improvements
• Replacement of Manchester Field track
• DPW - removal of underground fuel tanks
Article 12
This article, also sponsored by the Capital Planning Committee, asks Town Meeting to appropriate money for the Swanton Street Bridge improvement project (project 8 of the Aberjona River flood mitigation program), consisting of the replacement of the bridge, including all costs; such amount to be expended in addition to the $2.8M previously appropriated last fall.
Article 13
This article, also sponsored by the Capital Planning Committee, asks Town Meeting to appropriate money for the Lake Street Bridge replacement project, consisting of the replacement of the bridge including design, permitting, engineering, demolition, foundation, substructure, superstructure, bridge rail, roadway pavement, sidewalk, temporary and permanent utility relocation costs.
Article 14
This article, also sponsored by the Capital Planning Committee, asks Town Meeting to appropriate money for the Waterfield Road Bridge rehabilitation and repair project, consist of design, permitting, engineering, spall and crack repairs, removal and replacement of the gravel backfill, concrete repairs, the installation of new waterproofing on top of the arch, site work, landscaping, restoration and/or replacement of railing, and new pavement and sidewalks.
Article 15
This article, also sponsored by the Capital Planning Committee, asks Town Meeting to appropriate money for the engineering, design and permitting of improvements to address deficiencies at the North Reservoir Dam, Gate House and Low Level Outlet, and related facilities, including all costs.
Article 16
This article, also sponsored by the Capital Planning Committee, asks Town Meeting to appropriate money for traffic improvements associated with the McCall Middle School expansion project, whether from Free Cash, the Capital Stabilization Fund or the Building Stabilization Fund.
(Remaining articles, include Article 8, to follow)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.