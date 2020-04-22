WINCHESTER – In the 170 years of its existence, Winchester has survived wars, fires, hurricanes, recessions, and other disasters, including epidemics.
This is not the first year that severe epidemics reached out from the city or other parts of the world. In 1849, while the town founders were preparing for the incorporation of Winchester, cholera was prevalent in Boston. Although statistics are unavailable for Winchester, in 1854 it reached up to Woburn where it caused at least two deaths.
At the latter end of the 19th century, one elder, William T. Grammer, recalled scarlet fever being “very fatal” about 1827 or 1828 and claiming the lives of three classmates. Winchester was afflicted by the great scarlet fever epidemic of 1858 and by later outbreaks of that disease, some mild and some deadly, which visited the town annually.
Through the early 20th century, typhoid fever, which carried off Col. Winchester in Watertown in 1850 before he could visit the town bearing his family name, was another annual affliction. The greatest epidemic of typhoid fever hit in 1889, resulting in 50 cases with eight deaths.
The disease which the Board of Health in 1898 called “the most dreaded of all” was diphtheria. And there was also what David Youngman (first town clerk) referred to as “that fatal scourge of New England,” consumption (tuberculosis).
“People dread diphtheria,” the 1912 board stated, “but tuberculosis claimed about 10 times as many victims in Massachusetts as diphtheria and nearly 40 times as many as scarlet fever.”
The number of contagious diseases for which the board kept statistics grew during the 20th century to include measles, chicken pox, whooping cough, and others, but the most deadly in that century was influenza and the next most feared was polio.
Documenting contagious diseases in early Winchester is difficult given that it was not until 1878 that the first Board of Health for Winchester was created and not until 1892 that the board began reporting statistics in the Annual Reports.
Further, just as not all cases are known today, not all were known in past times. Although state law mandated that immediate notice be given to the Board of Health if a person was known to be sick of a disease dangerous to public health, in 1887 the board noted that, although doctors conformed to the law, “It is the rare exception in this town when any householder reports such a case.”
Nevertheless, the board’s reports and statistics can be used to chart the comings and goings, the impacts, and measures taken to combat contagious diseases, including epidemics.
New strains
This is not the first year when a new strain of an illness surprised the world, oversweeping it with startling deadly results.
Before 1908, when cases of scarlet fever jumped up to 124, the more virulent diseases infected fewer than 100 known cases in town in any year. Then, suddenly, between 1918 and 1920, there were 1,500 or more cases of the deadliest influenza that world has known.
Known as the Spanish Influenza, this epidemic appeared as WWI was ending and claimed at least twice as many lives than the fighting had. At least a half million died in the United States.
The flu appeared in Boston in August 1918. In September, it arrived in Winchester. On Sept. 18, 44 cases were reported and a week later 339 cases and two deaths.
Week after week the number of cases and deaths were reported on the front page of the paper. By Oct.11, 800 cases of influenza and pneumonia and 11 deaths had been recorded.
The worst day was Saturday, Sept. 28, when 62 new cases were reported. The next day, the Board of Health decided to forbid all public meetings and close all schools, churches, and the library for three weeks in October.
Even Gov. Samuel McCall was not immune. At the end of 1918 he was confined to his Winchester home while he battled the illness.
While 6,500 died in Boston, the total number of deaths in Winchester attributed directly to influenza did not exceed 40. However, fatalities caused by pneumonia or other illness following a previous debilitating attack of influenza could about double that number.
Closures and quarantine
Although this year’s closures of public buildings, businesses, parks, and other places has been more drastic than ever seen before, temporary school closures did occur.
In 1890, to combat scarlet fever prevailing among children attending the Gifford School, the Board of Health requested the School Committee close this school.
“We fumigated it thoroughly; since then there has been no case reported from that quarter.”
But, with the advent of the first school physician about 1905, schools ceased to be closed. Rather, if an unusual number of cases occurred in a school, the school physician examined all pupils every day for eight days. Infected children and carriers were subject to quarantine.
Regulations dating to the 19th century required victims of a contagious disease to be quarantined at home. If one could not be isolated in one or two rooms and a bathroom, the whole house and all its inmates were quarantined or, in the early 20th century, the patient would be sent to a hospital.
The board distributed circulars about contagious diseases and steps to take to prevent and treat them, but parents did not always want to cooperate. In 1893, for example, when an epidemic of scarlet fever visited the schools in town, board opinion was that it was partially due to the carelessness of parents allowing infected children to attend school.
Similarly, in 1896, when there were 94 cases of diphtheria, the board believed the rise probably due to parents not confining their children to their own premises when a case occurred in the family.
Some parents were unwilling for the father to be quarantined and miss work, to have a quarantine notice posted on the home, or to send a child to a special facility. Though understanding, the board had seen fatal results from children breaking quarantine and strove to enforce its rules.
With severe or fatal cases of diphtheria or scarlet fever, the patient’s home was fumigated. The 1897 board reported that “fumigations are made with formaldehyde and no fumigation accepted except when done by the Board of Health through its agent.”
Fear of public places
The Board of Health did not begin tracking polio until 1910, and then, for decades, reported cases were few and mostly mild and not paralytic.
During the summer of 1916, a country-wide epidemic of infantile paralysis appeared. Winchester kept its schools open, “it being the intention of this board to throw around the pupils every possible safeguard.”
No public school child caught it.
In 1949, cases spiked to 11. In the early 1950s polio became the most feared disease in the country.
During the hot summer of 1949, The Winchester Star reported, “low water and polio scare has reduced the numbers at the town beaches to unbelievably low figures.”
In August of 1955, a youth trip to Fenway Park was cancelled due to the threat of polio. Schools were not closed, but they opened late that year so that the children of families who had vacationed in other areas could be semi-quarantined for two weeks. Fortunately, administration of the Salk Polio Vaccine during 1956 and 1957 ended that scare.
Infection detection and prevention
With the exception of smallpox, in the beginning the Board of Health had no vaccines to combat disease.
“The only safeguard for us is to ‘keep clean’ – see that our water, air and food are not polluted,” the board of 1892 declared. Keeping clean went well beyond isolating and fumigating.
In 1886 it meant seeing to the removal of a piggery east of the North Reservoir. It meant a long campaign, begun in 1894, to persuade more residents to hook up to the new sanitary sewer system.
It meant investigating the sources of outbreaks. An investigation in 1901 of a typhoid fever epidemic determined that the milk supply must be at fault, and, in fact, the water used on one dairy farm was found to be strongly polluted. After new source of water found, that epidemic ceased.
Given that cases of scarlet fever were also traced to milk and improperly sterilized milk bottles, in 1905 the town appointed its first Inspector of Milk. Locally supplied milk was continually tested and the reports printed in the newspaper.
Prevention included some simple suggestions, such as the 1893 board’s recommendation to cease the daily distribution in the classroom of books, pencils, erasers, etc., in favor of each pupil having their own supplies. It also included clinics, an experiment in open-air classrooms to combat TB in the 1910s, running inoculation programs when vaccines were available, and other efforts.
Community service
While causing great suffering, health crises have also spurred many and varied acts of service.
During the 1918 flu pandemic, the Boy Scouts were enlisted to distribute print information about influenza to all the homes. Many automobile owners gave the use of their cars to carry the district nurses in their rounds.
During the polio epidemic, the March of Dimes was created. A basketball game between Winchester and Arlington to benefit the March of Dimes was announced for January 1950.
That month, the Board of Selectmen issued a proclamation urging townspeople to participate in the 1950 March of Dimes. The game drew a near capacity crowd. Although Winchester lost, the campaign, which continued to be supported by other community groups and individuals, won.
In the ongoing history of the battles against infectious disease, community cooperation remains a key element.
Welcome to the discussion.
