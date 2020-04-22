Dr. Clarence J. Allen, pictured with his wife Eva, was the doctor on the Board Health when the great 1918 influenza pandemic commonly known as the Spanish Flu struck town. His board ordered a three-week closure of schools, churches, and the library at the height of the epidemic, though it questioned the efficacy of those measures given that isolation had never controlled a virulently contagious disease “because the isolation has never been sufficiently complete.” Dr. Allen himself contracted but survived the disease.