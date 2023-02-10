WINCHESTER - In order to pay for the new Lynch School building, the town had to do two things: borrow the money and get residents to support a debt-exclusion override to pay for that borrowing (plus interest).
Last month, residents backed the $94M override; however, with the Massachusetts School Building Authority chipping in $20M, taxpayers will only have to cover $74M. With the town’s Aaa bond rating remaining intact, interest on the loan should remain fairly low (at least in comparison to communities who borrow with a Aa or just an A rating).
Taxpayers should expect to pay $55 per $100,000 of assessed home value or $700 per year for the median home price (about $656.52 for the average home; $779.10 for a home valued at $1.5M). With interest from borrowing, the town will pay $146M in total for the life of the loan and $8.6M starting in FY24.
Before the town borrows the money, Town Treasurer Sheila Tracy asked the Select Board to authorize the town to advance $900,000 of that borrowing. They did. Advanced borrowing can occur if the town needs money right away to pay for a part of the project. It’s allowed because Town Meeting approved the project and town voters approved the override to pay for it.
Residents’ tax bills will increase each year more than the allowed 2.5 percent to pay off the debt on the project. Had voters rejected the override, the MSBA would have pulled funding and the town would have most likely needed to scrap the project. The town would not be able to pay for the project out of its own budget.
This is similar to overrides passed for the Vinson-Owen School and high school projects.
The town did advanced borrowings on other projects in the past including for the Lake Street bridge, Swanton Street bridge, North Reservoir Dam, and the Waterfield bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.