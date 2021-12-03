WINCHESTER - This week, the Select Board did what they’ve done for the past 37 years: voted not to classify the tax rate. This means everyone in town pays the same rate, both property owners and commercial, industrial and personal property classes.
According to Assessor Dan McGurl, the overall tax rate will be $11.90 for all classes before Chapter 110 adds another $0.62 to the residential rate increasing it to $12.52 (this comes from water & sewer debt). The increase added $783.96 to the average single family tax bill, which is now $15,831 with an average assessment of $1,264.462.
Other communities who don’t classify the tax rate include Arlington, Belmont, Concord, Reading, Wellesley, and Weston. All those communities have a large percentage of residential properties (from 87-95 percent). Some communities that do classify include Lexington, Melrose, Stoneham, Wakefield, and Wilmington. Some classify because they have more commercial property than towns like Winchester (Wilmington) and others because they’ve always classified (Melrose has 95 percent residential properties but shifts the tax burden 1.65 so the CIP class pays more).
Additionally, the board also voted against questions 2-4, which don’t pertain to Winchester as they include open space, a residential exemption and the small commercial exemption.
The open space discount question is not valid because the board doesn’t qualify any space as open space in town.
The residential exemption is a progressive tax that reduces the taxes on lower assessed properties and increases taxes on higher assessed properties. The discount can be up to 20 percent of the average assessed value in the residential class. This exemption is utilized in cities and resort areas that have either apartment buildings or seasonal properties that don’t qualify as owner occupied.
The small commercial exemption is similar to the residential exemption in that it applies a reduction in that class of property and raises taxes for other properties in that class.
The local option circuit breaker tax credit is new this fiscal year with 22 senior taxpayers having benefitted from this exemption with each receiving $1,725.
