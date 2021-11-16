WINCHESTER - It took some convincing but Town Meeting ultimately passed Article 28, to allocated $57,000 for architectural and engineering consulting services in order to eventually renovate the Carriage House so the town can move the school department’s central office there.
The article divided Town Meeting, as they heard about the proposed $6.5M it will cost to renovate the Carriage House and some didn’t want to spend that amount of money (especially since it will most likely result in an override at some point to pay for it).
As Town Meeting member Tony Conte said, “I can’t justify spending $6.5M.”
Others expressed concerns with spending millions to renovate the Carriage House for a central office that houses only 19 or 20 people.
The town could receive some grant money, according to Historical Commission Chair Jack LeManager, as the Carriage House is a historical building; however, it would only amount to between $50,000 and $100,000.
Some members inquired about using the Mystic School, but School Committee member and sponsor of the article Chris Nixon said the Master Plan calls for keeping the Mystic School “in our back pocket” in the event the town ever needs a sixth elementary school. It’s also currently home to the recreation department and Kids’ Corner, a private group who leases the first floor.
The other option discussed involved downsizing the Parkhurst School so it could better accommodate the central office (where it currently resides). However, the town could use that building as swing space when and if the Lynch School project receives the official go ahead.
The eventual approval of Article 28 came following the recommendations of the Select Board and Historical Commission but came against the recommendation of the Finance Committee who voted 9-1 for unfavorable action. Chair Megan Blackwell said the School Committee didn’t thoroughly analyze alternatives while also calling the timing of the proposal “bad.”
Former member of the Finance Committee and current deputy town moderator Samantha Allison pushed back on the FinCom’s claims and said this issue was a topic of conversation for “quite some time” and it fits with the Master Plan’s efforts.
“There were lots of options considered and this was the most feasible,” she argued, adding this vote didn’t commit Town Meeting to spend the $6.5M to renovate Carriage House.
In past School Committee meetings, Nixon outlined how they chose the Carriage House over, for instance, locating the central office inside the new Lynch building. Back in late September, the School Committee voted 4-0-1 (with Michelle Bergstrom abstaining) to affirm the recommendations of the Master Plan to move the central office to the Carriage House.
While Nixon admitted moving the central office to the Carriage House poses some issues, he noted moving the central office to the new Lynch School comes with its own set of problems, such as a slightly higher price tag (potentially more than $6M with no reimbursement from the MSBA). It also involves more design, which needs the support of the MSBA since the state promises to fund a good portion of the project.
The Lynch School did offer some positives, which Nixon outlined at previous School Committee meetings, such as pushing the funding need back a year and allowing the town to bundle funding for the central office move with the entire Lynch School project when they ask voters to support it.
Some more positives include a more simplified process, a "clean sheet" design and the idea of one ballot question and one Town Meeting vote.
In the end, Town Meeting decided it made more sense to begin the process of renovating the Carriage House rather than squeeze the central office into the Lynch School (where the School Committee acknowledged there wouldn’t be much room) or spend the millions needed to downsize the Parkhurst School (that the town will need for swing space during construction of a new or renovated Lynch School).
When asked about a “do nothing” option, i.e. leave everything as it is, Nixon said no such option existed. The Carriage House needs fixing regardless, unless the town chose to demolish it. That option would still cost the town hundreds of thousands of dollars (and would almost never happen, as the Carriage House is a historic building).
Although Town Meeting approved Article 28, they did so by a slim margin, 80-67.
