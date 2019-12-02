WINCHESTER - The Winchester Public Library (WPL) wants the community’s input in making the library a better place for all. If you have visited their website lately you will see a short survey that takes about 10 minutes to complete and allows your voice to be heard.
Library Director Ann Wirtanen noted that this survey comes out every five years and is part of their five-year long-range strategic plan. She explained that they have numerous committees with six focus groups who interview people in town and they welcome the community’s input.
The survey asks the town about various events they would like to see more of, how they can improve navigation around the library and much more. Wirtanen stated the library wants to know what the community would like to see more of, what they can improve on and what they are doing well with.
So far, they have received around 120 responses to the survey and are encouraging more to respond as they have given out paper copies and have added this survey to the school email. The survey will end on Nov. 30. So far, Wirtanen has seen that people are interested in local history presentations as well as various children's services.
The WPL already has some great events in place such as “Read to a Dog” in their children’s room where children have a chance to read to a therapy dog in a non-critical environment. Each child reads to a therapy dog for approximately 15 minutes. Wirtanen said it is great because the dogs are trained to listen and the children really love the exercise. They also have a variety of adult craft programs. There is one coming up on Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. called Get Crafty with Gift Wrap and will teach people easy decorating ideas for holiday gifts and supplies will be provided. You can visit WPL’s website for more information.
Wirtanen really hopes that people take the time to complete the survey as it will help both the library and the community move forward in including more services to meet the town’s needs.
