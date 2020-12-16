WINCHESTER – Following the discovery of the human bones at Dartmouth Street, the question arises, has anything like this ever happened before?
As a matter of fact, yes. On April 29, 1924, workmen digging in a gravel pit off Wickford Road discovered two human skeletons. According to the Winchester Star, “the bones were buried about two feet beneath the topsoil and had evidently been in the ground for many years. Nothing was found near the bones, there being no trace of coffins or pieces of metal.”
The police were called and removed the skeletons to the police station. Never identified, the skeletons were buried in the Common Ground at Wildwood Cemetery.
There is no evidence of any particular investigation, probably due to the state of the remains and lack of physical clues. Police records from the era no longer exist. The Chief of Police’s Annual Report only notes that the department’s duties that year included “dead bodies cared for - 2.”
The story was not picked up by the Boston papers, and nothing further was written about it.
It has not been unusual for skeletons to be found in gravel pits. In 1896, three were found in a gravel pit in Auburndale. In 1918, one was found in a gravel pit in Squantum. In 1935, three were found in Sterling, and a skull was found in a Rockland gravel pit in 1938. Curiously, in two of these communities the bones were found about two feet below ground.
While foul play may have been suspected, accidents in gravel pits have often occurred, many fatal. To mention only a few, in 1917 in Weymouth, the operator of a steam drill was nearly buried alive. Dug out, he was taken to the hospital in a dying condition. In 1923, an avalanche of rock and dirt killed a man in Manchester, NH. In 1925, a man working in a gravel pit in Watertown where there was an accumulation of water about 12 feet deep drowned when he fell off a raft and fellow workman were unable to rescue him. Gravel-pit accidents continue to make the news across the country.
What about this particular gravel pit? The 1924 newspaper stated that the gravel pit was on the property of Ralph P. Sylvester. Born Raffaele Silvestre in Italy in 1888, Sylvester was a contractor who had many building jobs in town, particularly in the area of Carter, Canal, and Royal streets, plus Sylvester Avenue, so named for the number of houses he built there. About the time he moved to Winchester (c. 1922) he acquired four lots along Wickford Road, including the gravel pit.
However, to enlarge the cemetery Town Meeting voted in June 1923 to take or purchase several adjacent parcels of land, one parcel including the Sylvester lots.
In 1924, Sylvester proposed creating a roadway to connect Wickford with Canal Street, and in later years others proposed a similar scheme. But none was carried out. The town kept the land for the cemetery without doing anything with it for a long time.
In 2012, however, the pit was filled during the river channel widening project, changing its appearance and character greatly. It has yet to be used for sanctioned burials.
Could there be a connection between the Wickford Road and Dartmouth Street bones? Historical records provide no clues, but the Medical Examiner’s Office has been supplied with information about both cases.
Native burials
One final detail in the 1924 news story is that “The skulls were apparently those of white men.” What was probably meant was that they were not thought to be Indigenous.
Often when old bones have been discovered the question of native ethnicity has arisen. No stories about Indigenous burial sites in Winchester are known, although the old Winchester Historical & Genealogical Society (WHGS) collected some stories from Medford, where a monument was erected on the site of one such find.
However, one anonymous Indigenous person was buried in Winchester. In 1852, the town used money from the Pauper Account to pay for the casket and burial “for Indian child.”
That’s it, no details. In 1852-53, there were only two annual reports, from the School Committee and the Auditor, and there was no local newspaper.
The child was likely a member of an itinerant family. Its death could have been due to any number of causes. It is suggestive – but not conclusive – that payments to local doctors from the Pauper Account that year and the next indicate an outbreak of smallpox at that time.
The child’s exact burial site is unknown.
(Attention was drawn to the 1924 newspaper account by a reader who contacted the president of the Historical Society who furnished it to the author. For any stories on the history of the town, the author may be reached directly through the Winchester Archival Center, winchester.us/130/Archival-Center.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.