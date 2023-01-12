WINCHESTER - 2023 is shaping up to be the year of change at Winchester Hospital. At the end of last year, Rick Weiner resigned as president. This year, the hospital welcomed interim president Matt Woods and on Monday, March 6, will welcome new Winchester Hospital President Al Campbell, RN, MBA, FACHE.
According to information provided by the hospital, Campbell is an accomplished health care leader with more than 20 years of clinical and executive experience in a variety of health care system settings.
Most recently, Campbell served as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for BJC Christian Hospital and Northwest Healthcare, a licensed 485-bed regional referral hospital in North St. Louis County, Missouri. In this role he led hospital operations, system integration, service line growth and fiscal management. Previously, Campbell served in senior level roles including Vice President of Operations for the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, SC and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Nexus Health in Washington, DC. Campbell has gained extensive experience in acute care, post-acute, nursing and ambulatory arenas over his career.
Campbell started his management career trajectory in quality and patient safety, first as a Director of Quality then advancing to the role as Chief Quality Officer for the Specialty Hospitals of Washington. He is an experienced leader in performance improvement, care coordination, quality management, regulatory compliance, and patient safety initiatives.
Campbell earned his Bachelor’s degree from Norfolk State University and Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. He has served on the advisory boards for the University of Maryland School of Healthcare Administration Program, the University of Maryland School of Nursing – Nurse Leadership Institute. He is also a Fellow with the American College of Health Care Executives (FACHE).
