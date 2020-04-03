WINCHESTER - The words “Savings” in Winchester Savings Bank has usually referred to money, as in a person’s savings. Today, thanks to the coronavirus, that word takes on a whole new meaning. It now refers to the life-saving equipment the bank recently donated to Rick Weiner, CEO of Lahey Heath, and Winchester Hospital.
The bank was able to donate 700 pairs of gloves, 300 alcohol wipes and 140 N95 masks thanks to its five-year pandemic plan. Over the past five years, Winchester Savings stockpiled PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), and because many employees have been asked/have decided to work from home, they had a huge backlog of supplies.
Bank President Peter Segerstrom, who just so happens to live two doors down from Weiner, told the Lahey Health CEO he had a surplus of gloves, wipes and masks. Because of the close proximity of both men, Segerstrom was able to literally walk the items to Weiner’s house and drop them off at his doorstep (while maintaining the proper social-distancing).
Currently, like all or most banks, customers of Winchester Savings Bank have been asked to use the drive-through. Therefore, the bank needs less employees on site, meaning they need less supplies on site.
“Our need has been greatly diminished,” Segerstrom said.
However, Amy Timmerman, media liaison for the bank, said they’d look at restocking their lessened supply amount at a later date.
For bank visitors, Timmerman and Segerstrom said they can still do basically everything in drive-through they would normally do inside the bank. Any questions, customers can call the bank during normal bank hours.
Timmerman said the volume of calls has increased since people were asked to quarantine and the bank closed its doors to the public.
