WINCHESTER - Welcome to the 21st century!
After much discussion and debate, Town Meeting passed Article 4, dealing with recording the votes of Town Meeting members electronically and keeping a log of how members voted on each article.
Originally a citizen’s petition last year, the article returned, this time sponsored by the Select Board and chair Susan Verdicchio. The board, as well as the Finance Committee, recommended favorable action with the caveat that money to fund the electronic devices (“clickers”) and the software needed would come from the town clerk’s budget.
Winchester now joins Lexington and Belmont with the ability to vote electronically. As Town Counsel Mina Markarious noted, however, the discretion still lies with the town moderator as to how to vote and whether Town Meeting will use a voice vote, standing vote or electronic vote. That power also lies with Town Meeting itself, as they can, with 20 members in agreement, move for an electronic vote or with 40 members in agreement, move for a standing vote.
The original proponent, John Miller, said 280 residents supported his article to record the votes of Town Meeting. He mentioned Lexington drafted a similar bylaw with the help of Winchester’s own town counsel. He noted that while voice and standing votes would still be allowed, electronic voting simply gave Town Meeting one more way to count the votes.
Miller called Article 4 “good government,” saying that COVID made this article a step forward and Town Meeting should continue with electronic voting.
“This allows us less time for mechanics and more time for substance,” Miller suggested.
He added his article would banish innocent error and take some of the burden off the moderator and town clerk.
“How we vote should be knowable to residents,” he argued, quoting the phrase democracy dies in darkness. “This article moves us into transparency and light.”
According to Town Clerk MaryEllen Lannon, the article will cost the town $8,000 annually for maintenance and $15,000 to purchase the necessary equipment. When asked by Town Meeting member Carol Savage how electronic voting works for an in-person Town Meeting, Lannon said members would use a clicker as opposed to standing up to be counted. The results, she said, would show up on a screen in the auditorium.
Savage said she likes to see who stands and worried the article wouldn’t allow members to see who is voting for what. She suggested Town Meeting do both. Town Moderator Heather von Mering informed her Town Meeting will have the ability to do both.
Town Meeting member Roger Wilson asked town counsel if there was evidence using an electronic system led to better government or outcomes. Markarious said you can’t really measure how good government is, but the article would lead to easier record keeping.
“You can avoid mistakes and see if your vote is counted,” he pointed out.
Town Meeting member Maura Sullivan suggested they hold off on voting on the article to gather more information, asking what would happen if the technology failed. She pointed out that Lexington had a committee to study the issues and proposed coming back to the article in the fall.
In that vein, Town Meeting member Heidi DeLeo motioned for an indefinite postponement. Town Meeting rejected her motion by 10 votes.
Another Town Meeting member, James Ferguson, shared his concerns with the technology, as well. He asked if a member could object.
Markarious said the moderator and town clerk would make sure the vote is correct. If the technology failed, he said Town Meeting would simply revert to a standing vote. If someone questioned the vote, he said a point of order would be appropriate.
Town Meeting member Joyce Westner said that while she wasn’t a luddite, she didn’t favor the idea of voting electronically. She felt it moved Town Meeting further away from representative government.
“I miss being together,” she noted, adding she favored a standing or voice vote.
To assuage her fears, Town Meeting member Tony Conte said a screen inside the auditorium would display all the votes. He stressed that members wouldn’t miss anything and nothing would be hidden. He called the process “much clearer than a standing vote.”
Another Town Meeting member in opposition, Colin White suggested this article amounted to a “solution in search of a problem.” He said Town Meeting works fine.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” White argued.
Some Town Meeting members in support of the article, Shamus Brady and John Richard among them, pushed it was time to make this change. Brady pointed out how other towns do it successfully. Richard noted how the current system keeps 20,000 residents in the dark about what happens at Town Meeting.
“Accountability and transparency are measures of good government,” Richard said, going back to Wilson’s question concerning how one measures good government. “Informed citizens make better government.”
Town Meeting member Diab Jerius pointed out how little turnover exists within Town Meeting and how seats are rarely contested. These votes, he said, are the way “we tell our citizens if we have their best interests.” He added that recording the votes could create a discourse with the people they represent.
While Wilson seemed surprised he disagreed with many people “I usually agree with,” he admitted one benefit to recording the vote electronically involved the ability to go back and see “how I voted.” However, he still didn’t think it made “this body more representative,” arguing that special interest groups could use this information to their advantage.
Currently, the town must vote every year to use electronic voting as it did last spring and fall. Most likely, the governor will lift the restriction on large, indoor gatherings as residents get vaccinated, thereby lessening the need for virtual town meetings. With the passing of Article 4, should the town have to meet again virtually in the fall, a vote to allow for electronic voting wouldn’t be necessary.
Town Meeting member Jim Johnson also favored “a good, transparent way to show how Town Meeting acted and voted.” He proposed the town move forward and stay connected to the public.
The article passed 104-60. It will go into affect once it receives approval by the Attorney General.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.