WINCHESTER - With COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) talk dominating the news nowadays, it might be easy to forget there are other important topics worth discussing. One such topic includes the state of Winchester’s elementary schools.
With the Massachusetts School Building Authority accepting the Lynch School into its process for funding, the town has now turned its attention to another school in need of attention, the Muraco School. Because the town doesn’t have the money to rebuild it without the MSBA’s assistance, it must make necessary repairs to keep the school operational until such a time when the MSBA approves it for funding.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt said the building needs both interior and exterior improvements to sustain it for the next decade. He wondered about the possibility of issuing bonds, whereby the town would borrow money from the state. That would require Town Meeting approval, and Bettencourt pushed for a warrant article for the spring.
Town Manager Lisa Wong suggested waiting until the fall.
“I believe I’ll have a good recommendation for fall Town Meeting,” she opined.
Wong felt a recommendation for spring would be rushed and she needs more time for a better plan.
According to Bettencourt, since Muraco doesn’t need Capital Planning Committee support to move forward quickly, it doesn’t make sense to wait.
“This is the first I’m hearing about this,” he remarked about the Town Manager’s plan to put the school on hold until the fall.
Wong, meanwhile, said she needs input from the facilities director and the School Committee, which she doesn’t have yet. In fact, as it pertains to moving quickly, she said having something for fall Town Meeting equated to moving forward quickly. She worried that moving it to spring meant putting off something else.
“Good deliberation is needed over the summer,” she argued.
Bettencourt, thought, disagreed that pushing plans for Muraco to spring would have a negative impact on any other project.
“We could pull Muraco out of the Capital queue and it would have no affect on other projects,” he stressed. “We should prioritize it by itself.”
He added how the town can’t do the necessary work with the students in the building. He also proposed it made more sense from a financial and quality of life standpoint to move sooner rather than later.
His fellow board members seemed to agree with the Town Manager that waiting allowed for a stronger plan.
“The Muraco community deserves a great school,” said Select Board member Amy Shapiro, adding the town needs a plan before it bonds any money.
Select Board member Susan Verdicchio suggested the town be more thoughtful and prepared, but also acknowledged hating to tell the community to keep on waiting.
Wong mentioned the need for funding sources, but Bettencourt reminded her a lot of work needs to be done. He stressed how the work should have started “yesterday.”
Regardless of the Town Manager’s position on when a warrant article would be most appropriate, Select Board Chair Mariano Goluboff reminded the board that “anyone can put something on the warrant for Town Meeting.”
Bettencourt didn’t announce whether he would go down that road, but it could be difficult to convince Town Meeting to support an article when his own board would most likely vote for unfavorable action. And if Town Meeting asked to hear a recommendation from the Town Manager, she would also likely suggest Town Meeting vote against it and wait until the fall.
However, one warrant article the entire board seemed to agree on involves the aforementioned Lynch Elementary School. The board or School Committee could endorse an article to fund a feasibility study for the school at approximately $1.4M.
It could wind up being more expensive, though, as School Committee Chair Michelle Bergstrom suggested looking into the possibility of needing more money. A feasibility study would be needed to determine the best plan of action for the school, either rebuild or renovate (the town has recently done both: the Vinson-Owen School was a total rebuild while the town renovated the high school).
The MSBA wouldn’t fund such a study nor would they offer any money without a concrete plan in place.
