WINCHESTER - New Recreation Director Nick Cacciofi called into the latest Select Board meeting to explain how the budget for the department works and also advocate for a new Sport Court at the Mystic School.
10 years ago, the town changed the Recreation Department fund from a revolving account to an enterprise account. The idea was to make the account self-sufficient and capture indirect costs, which Cacciofi said could run from $340,000 to $360,000 per year (this includes the department paying for its own cleaning company to clean the department’s building).
While the town allocates money every year at Town Meeting for the Rec. Department ($175,000 on average, according to the rec. director, though more during COVID as rec. programs shut down last year), the goal of the Recreation Department involves creating a small profit each year that it can move into retained earnings.
The department has two other accounts for both grass and turf fields, where the rec. director never sees the profits because those accounts are governed by two specific bylaws. Therefore, to fund any new programs, including the Sport Court at Mystic School, Cacciofi needs to either use retained earnings or capital funds (or donations if possible).
Before COVID hit, the rec. director said there was $600,000 in retained earnings; however, that number dropped to around $100,000 as the department needed to use money to cover those indirect costs, plus pay salaries. The money is only used on operational needs or Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA).
Now, thanks to some rec. programs going back online, Cacciofi said around $245,000 exists in the account (pending a Department of Revenue review).
He called retained earnings the “fruit of our labor” and said the department may need to use it to fund higher-end programs. That would require a vote of Town Meeting, so he asked the Select Board to sponsor a warrant article. They moved to direct the town manager to draft such an article.
The rec. director also mentioned using capital funds to pay for some of the department’s programs; however, he noted how far down the list their wants tend to fall when compared to the needs of the police and fire departments.
He also mentioned donations and a gift account that exists which contains $24,000. Cacciofi said he’s doing research to figure out what gifts are restricted and what aren’t. He talked about a Friends of the Rec Department group that went defunct, as well.
Sport Court
As for new rec. programs, Cacciofi mentioned a Sport Court at Mystic School. He said the hot top area is beyond repair and must be removed. He added how the increased space could be used for child care programs. Therefore, he asked the board for $20,000 for an engineering study (recommended by Chris Huntress of Huntress Associates).
He said the court would enhance the department’s current programs and expand recreational revenue generating programs. The court would allow for basketball, volleyball, tennis, pickle-ball, and street hockey.
The rec. director suggested private funding sources via the Friends of Winchester Rec., a 501(C) the town would have to restart, through pre-K Parent Advisory Council grants and possibly through retained earnings.
The board, not wanting to fund an engineering study without knowing it would have the funds to pay for construction, as well, authorized the warrant article to include $200,000 for the entire project, with funding sources listed as retained earnings and/or Free Cash (plus use of the gift account).
Cacciofi said a similar, though slightly larger, project in Newbury cost $175,000.
“This would be an amazing addition to the community,” he said about the Sport Court.
He discussed the return on investment to include creating new programs, adding in seasonal programs (such as a junior league street hockey program or an outdoor volleyball program) and even birthday party packages.
He said in the first year, the Sport Court could return $24,000 at a minimum.
While he pushed for creative ways to fund the rec. department, he spoke honestly about the condition of the department when he first arrived last year, saying he was “shocked at the condition of the rec. building,” adding he wants to reinvest in the department.
Therefore, he came to the Select Board for guidance and the ability to use retained earnings to help fund the Sport Court. He said using $20,000 from retained earnings would still leave the account between 5-10 percent of revenue.
The board backed his plans, with member Michael Bettencourt appreciating the rec. director for helping them understand how everything works. He added how COVID “hit the department hard.”
He continued, talking about using retained earnings to help fund new programs: “This seems like a no-brainer. It seems uncomplicated to me. Let’s move forward on this sooner than later.”
Select Board member Rich Mucci agreed, noting his concerns that Winchester was falling behind other communities when it came to rec. department programs. He also suggested getting Cacciofi some help, maybe through a citizen-led committee (the rec. director said Winchester is one of the few communities without one).
In November, fall Town Meeting will have the opportunity to make this official.
