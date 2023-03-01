WINCHESTER - Baseball season is almost here and Capital Planning Committee Chair Roger McPeek found out the hard way when he struck out in his attempt to get the Select Board to toss some money his way. The board threw a curveball, and McPeek swung and missed.
The Capital Planning Committee chair was under the impression the Select Board had a couple million dollars available to his committee, because the board previously discussed giving the Capital Planning Committee $2M. With Town Manager Beth Rudolph choosing not to use any Free Cash in the operating budget, the board debated giving some to the Capital Planning Committee.
However, much to Select Board Chair Rich Mucci’s surprise, none of his fellow board members seemed willing to hand over the money, even after McPeek outlined five projects his committee felt were very necessary and/or close to “shovel ready.” Mucci, meanwhile, was on board with giving $2M to capital.
The five projects that McPeek noted were: flatwork at Lincoln School ($1.4M - $1.8M), windows at the public library ($1M), playscapes at the Ambrose and Vinson-Owen schools ($100,000), and roof replacement/repair at the Ambrose and McCall schools ($1.3M and $2M, respectively).
McPeek called the flatwork at Lincoln School a “tripping hazard,” but admitted the project hadn’t been thoroughly vetted yet, as engineering work still needed to be completed. He said the project could still be ready for the summer.
As for the library windows, McPeek called them a “problem,” noting wind and rain can get through. For the third project, he said the rubberized surface at the Ambrose School and Vinson-Owen School needs to be replaced, adding how the Parents Association even tried to raise the funds themselves.
When it comes to the two school roof projects, McPeek called the Ambrose roof the number one priority, but then admitted the McCall Middle School roof might be in worse shape (specifically referring to the sections above the auditorium and gymnasium).
“We appreciate any funding for capital,” he summarized.
Following a lengthy discussion, he didn’t receive any. Not that the board could simply vote to move money from Free Cash to the Capital Stabilization Fund, because that would take a vote of Town Meeting. The board could only place an article on the warrant asking Town Meeting to approve a transfer of $2M or so to the Capital Stabilization Fund.
Select Board member Michael Bettencourt pointed out how the atmosphere shifted from just a few months ago when the board didn’t know if the town would keep its Aaa bond rating from Moodys. He also suggested construction costs have leveled off (at least with regards to the Lynch School project) and “the urgency might not be there” to do some of these projects.
(If the town lost its Aaa bond rating, the cost to borrow would increase thereby making these projects even more expensive.)
“Maybe there’s no need to accelerate an operating override,” he remarked, noting how giving the Capital Planning Committee $2M could shrink the town’s reserves quicker thereby necessitating an operating override in March of 2024 instead of potentially in March of 2026.
Mucci, on the other hand, felt the town’s financial outlook continues to improve each year over projections thus giving the town that “extra” money he felt should go to the Capital Planning Committee. He said the town’s capital projects were its top financial issue.
Bettencourt argued that special education funding was the town’s top financial priority. He also pointed out how much the town invested in capital over the years (though he admitted the town still had more work to do, specifically pointing to the roof issues at Ambrose and McCall).
Mucci pushed back, arguing that the town could control special education funding by offering more programs if necessary (as opposed to paying to send students out of district), but couldn’t control capital spending because it can’t control price increases.
“We can’t let capital projects fester or put Band Aids on them,” Mucci said, suggesting the town would save money in the long run by investing in capital now. “Giving to capital is money well spent.”
One way the town could invest in capital without using any Free Cash would involve spending the override money the town supported for Lynch School traffic improvements on both the Ambrose School and McCall Middle School roof projects, according to Bettencourt. He said the math works out better that way, as the town can borrow over a longer period of time for the two roof projects.
Mucci fundamentally disagreed with that logic, pointing out how the Select Board told voters they would use the money on traffic improvements in the Lynch School neighborhood (and potentially one roof project). He said you can’t bait-and-switch the voters even if the math works.
Bettencourt argued the town could still get the traffic improvements done using American Rescue Plan Act money (of which the town has $3.3M remaining, although $1M may be needed for two years of bussing Lynch School students to Parkhurst).
Select Board member Mariano Goluboff made the point that giving or not giving money to the Capital Planning Committee had more to do with when the town would next ask for an operating override than anything else. He proposed giving money to capital would push the need for an override to March of 2024 while not giving them any money could possibly push the need for an override back to March of 2026.
Based off her own projections, the town manager called that timeline questionable. In her budget forecast, Rudolph showed Free Cash reserves shrinking over the coming fiscal years down to as low as four percent by FY26 (that would be considered a worst-case scenario). In all likelihood, according to Goluboff, reserves might shrink to nine percent (reserves currently remain at 15 percent of total revenue, well above the Select Board’s Free Cash policy of 6 - 10 percent).
Goluboff suggested the town fund capital projects through the stabilization funds and with ARPA money. He said the projects were all worth it, but the town could save that $2M and postpone the need for an operating override until 2026.
Bettencourt also reminded his fellow board members of the upcoming Community Preservation Act vote the town hopes residents will support in 2024 (during the presidential election).
While Rudolph argued the capital deficit keeps getting bigger, and Mucci added the gap keeps getting wider, Goluboff didn’t know how they could convince Town Meeting to support this and at the same time tell them the town manager projects Free Cash reserves to shrink over the next several fiscal years.
“There’s no free money,” Goluboff acknowledged.
McPeek pointed out that with inflation still around five percent, capital continues to lose 2.5 percent each year because of Prop 2 and 1/2 that only allows cities and towns to raise property taxes 2.5 percent.
“Stuff is broken and we need to fix it,” McPeek stressed.
The town manager suggested using Free Cash to fund one project at spring Town Meeting. Goluboff said they could use ARPA money right now to fund specific projects without needing Town Meeting approval.
After much discussion, the board made no formal move to recommend giving the Capital Planning Committee an additional $2M nor did they suggest putting an article on the spring Town Meeting warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.