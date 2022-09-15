WINCHESTER - Although it will cost a little more money, the Select Board endorsed replacing the town hall’s current HVAC system with a brand new all-electric system. The current HVAC unit is in such rough shape that interim Town Manager Beth Rudolph said the town is in “dire need for new HVAC.”
The board had three options from which to choose: condensing gas-fired boilers with new air-cooled chiller, all-electric air-to-water heat pumps (adding AC to the auditorium with the recommendation of a new generator) or a hybrid electrical system with gas peak shaving (also adding AC to the auditorium). All three options would include two-pipe fan coils, keeping most of the hydronic piping, new ERV DOAS ventilation, and new DDC controls.
The first option would cost the town $4.6M and lead to $1,850 in savings per year. The second option would cost $6M and lead to $15,230 in savings (but with a usage of 159,500 kWh at a cost of $27,115). The third option would cost $5.4M and lead to $14,290 in savings (but with a usage of 149,900 kWh at a cost of $25,480).
Ultimately, the board chose the second option, to go all-electric. Even though the third option actually included a state rebate, the board felt the Climate Action Plan called on them to reduce carbon emissions as much as possible whenever possible.
“The Climate Action Plan calls on us to reduce greenhouse gas,” Sustainability Director Ken Pruitt said in giving his recommendation to select the all-electric system. “It’s more expensive but it achieves a key goal in the Climate Action Plan.”
As for how this could affect the electrical grid, Pruitt pointed out that National Grid said Winchester would be the first community to use an all-electric air-to-water heat pump so there shouldn’t be any issues initially. Pruitt also said the state and grid operator are aware, but any problems should remain minor as Massachusetts produces a lot of electricity from offshore wind farms.
Obviously, going all-electric with an HVAC unit in one town hall in one small community won’t exactly overburden the state’s electrical grid; however, when you combine that with all the electric vehicles on the road, plus the use of electricity in day-to-day operations, it adds up quickly. How does the state, then, combat the prospect of rolling blackouts like in California?
“We need to modernize the grid,” Pruitt stressed, calling the momentum to continue using electricity as opposed to gas and oil too great to stop doing. “We have to find a way.”
Overall, according to Scott Henriques, mechanical engineer from Weston & Sampson whom the town hired to advise them on the best way to replace the current HVAC system, there are several approaches to reducing carbon pollution and maximizing energy efficiency in town-owned buildings is just one. He also suggested electrifying everything (heating, water heating, cooking, transportation), which gets back to the need to modernize the electrical grid to prevent power outages.
Henriques mentioned a third way, to use carbon-free electricity by advocating for an increase in renewable portfolio standard and greening Winchester’s electricity supply.
He produced a slide showing how gas currently uses 120 pounds of CO2, but electricity uses only 40 pounds or 64 percent less. By 2050, electricity could use even less CO2 (98 percent).
Henriques also outlined some of the pros and cons of going with the all-electric model. On one hand it “fully achieves electrification goal for town hall, Winchester’s flag ship building,” but on the other hand it is “significantly more expensive than the base” (gas) model and it will lead to a “modest increase in utility bills ($12k/year).”
Although the price may be higher now, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff felt the price of electricity should decrease over time while the price of gas and oil will only increase. He stressed it was time for Winchester to go “full electric.”
As for the length of time it will take to install this new system, Henriques estimated 4-6 months with an empty building. He said if the building remains occupied the time would vary.
