BOSTON - Representative Michael S. Day and Senator Jason M. Lewis joined their colleagues in passing a new annual state budget for the 2022 fiscal year. Funded at $48.1 billion, the budget responds to the needs of residents and makes strategic investments which sets the state and the Town of Winchester on a path toward economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m very pleased with the overall results of this year’s budget process,” said Rep. Day. “I want to thank my colleagues for their support of both our district priorities and state-wide investments in mental health services, our education system, and climate change resiliency. Targeted investments in our community will support our economic recovery and revitalization efforts in Winchester.”
Rep. Day was able to secure Winchester specific investments in the original House budget, which after today’s unanimous vote, will result in:
• $100,000 to the Town of Winchester for improvements to Winter Pond
• $350,000 to the NAN Project for youth mental health and suicide prevention programming in local schools
• $25,000 to the Town of Winchester for upgrades to police emergency equipment
• A two million dollar increase in funding for the non-profit which operates the Stone Zoo
The advocacy of Sen. Lewis and Senator Patricia Jehlen helped preserve these investments through the House and Senate compromise process.
“This budget represents an essential step forward as our Commonwealth looks ahead to recovering from the pandemic and rebuilding a strong and equitable economy for Massachusetts families, businesses and communities,” said Sen. Lewis, Assistant Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means and Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Education. “I’m especially proud that this budget invests substantially in Massachusetts K-12 public schools and in early education and child care, which form a key pillar of economic opportunity for millions of working parents and families in our community and across the state.”
This budget reflects ten-year record high investment of $1.168 billion in direct aid to cities and towns across the Commonwealth. Winchester will receive $1,626,138. Further, the budget increases Chapter 70 school aid by $219.6 million to $5.5 billion, which will put the state on track towards meeting its funding commitment over the next six years. Winchester Public Schools will receive $9,753,079.
The conference committee negotiators found compromise on the multiple policy areas which had separated the House and Senate budget proposals. These areas of consensus include providing critical supports for renewable energy infrastructure expansion, ensuring targeted investments in transportation upgrades, and securing much needed funding for expanded mental health services. After weathering the challenges of COVID-19, main street merchants can tap the $7 million allocated to the Commonwealth’s Small Business Technical Assistance Grant Program. The budget also creates a 40 million reserve to help K-12 public school districts impacted by pandemic-related enrollment changes.
The budget now goes to Governor Charlie Baker for his review and signature.
