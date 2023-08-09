WINCHESTER - While people aren’t literally “cutting the cord,” they are switching from traditional cable to streaming in large numbers (though with so many streaming services increasing their prices that might slow down some).
This switch could affect local communities as many receive payment from cable companies like Comcast and Verizon that go toward its local access programming. In Winchester’s case that could mean less money for WinCAM, which currently just saw a slight budget surplus. Right now though, the Cable Advisory Committee just re-upped with Comcast in 2020 for 10 more years and with Verizon for five.
Chair Ashley Stevens offered some concerns about renewing with Verizon in 2025, but told the Select Board the town should be able to keep both its cable providers. He did warn, however, of the “drastically” declining subscriber numbers.
In some good news, help may be on the way thanks to a proposed Senate bill that would help communities receive revenue from streaming platforms. According to State Senator Jason Lewis’ communications director Paul Albright, the bill already had its public hearing and is currently still being debated and negotiated, but he doesn’t yet know when it will come up for a vote.
“However, we’re very hopeful that the legislature will find a way to support local access media,” Albright added.
