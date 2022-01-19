WINCHESTER - This Thursday at 5 p.m., Winchester’s Public Health Director Jen Murphy and Winchester Public Schools Nurse Leader Jennifer Markham will team up to share the most current COVID-19 information and guidelines, as well as answer resident questions during a live webinar. Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rStA3yEgQE27Kw2T-zzCHQ. Submit questions here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeumW3dMiGf48NSRgIkYeoFQHkEz3WWlCqpJS6Mmz-dCWUk3A/viewform
As for how the town is dealing with COVID, the percentage of residents who tested positive over the past two weeks jumped to almost 14 percent (which remans well-below the state’s overall percentage of positive residents at 21.62 percent). This is an increase from around 10 percent the previous week.
Other, local communities aren’t fairing much better, as Woburn reached nearly 25 percent, Burlington increased to nearly 22 percent, Medford jumped up to 16.67 percent, and Lexington and Arlington both hover around 13 percent.
In total, 306 residents tested positive in the past week and 814 tested positive since the year began. The town tested 5,861 residents.
Fortunately, the dominant omicron variant doesn’t appear as deadly, so less people seem to wind up in the hospital even though this particular variant spreads like wildfire.
In better news, the town vaccinated 86 percent of all residents so far, which includes 69 percent of those between 5 and 11 years old. The town vaccinated 90 percent of every other age group including more than 95 percent of all teenagers.
For booster shots, data on the town’s dashboard now shows 43 percent of all residents received a booster shot. This includes no one in the 5-11 or 12-15 age category, but at least 40 percent in every other category (and more than 60 percent of all seniors).
On the school side, the town identified 113 active cases, with 38 occurring at the high school and 21 at the McCall Middle School. In total, 778 teachers, staff and students tested positive since school began in early September. 316 of those positive tests came from the high school while another 168 came from the middle school.
In other COVID news, Winchester native and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus. According to a spokesperson, Milley is experiencing “very mild symptoms.”
The Winchester native received the vaccine and a booster shot, but tested positive on Sunday, according to Col. Dave Butler in a statement released to the press. He said the chair was isolating himself and working remotely from a location where he can perform all his duties.
