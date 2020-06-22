WINCHESTER - A smaller number of registered voters than usual turned out this Saturday to support School Committee Chair Michelle Bergstrom in her reelection bid. A combination of gorgeous weather, the coronavirus, and the town holding the spring town election on a Saturday in June (the first day of summer, ironically enough) led to the low turnout.
Regardless, 1,119 people took part in this year’s election, with more than half voting by mail (and no voter fraud reported, alert President Trump). Bergstrom, in the one contested race, garnered 636 votes. Her competitors, Shamus Brady and Deep Neogy, drew 315 and 109 votes, respectively,
Other winners, running unopposed, include: Moderator - Peter Haley (853 votes), Select Board - Mariano Goluboff (800 votes), Board of Assessors - George Andersen (746 votes), Board of Health - Nelson Aquino (763 votes), Planning Board (two seats) - Heather von Mering (774 votes) and Heather Hannon (717 votes), Library Board of Trustees (two seats) - Ingrid Geis (754 votes) and Angela Murdough (719 votes), and Housing Authority - Brenda Kleschinsky (705 votes).
Town Meeting
For Town Meeting, some precincts were not completely filled. In precinct 1 (eight members to be elected for three years): Roger Wilson, John Richard, Ann Sera, David Storeygard, Meredith Mason-Crowley, Amanda Lewis, Christa Anzalone-Russo, and Robert MacIntosh all ran unopposed.
In precinct 2 (eight members to be elected for three years): Brian Sogoloff, Richard Rohan, Elizabeth Cregger, Jay Melkonian, Anthony Falzano, Michael Galvin, David Judelson, and Soumya Ganapathy all run unopposed.
In precinct 2 (one member to be elected for one year): no one ran, so the seat remains vacant.
In precinct 3 (eight members to be elected for three years): Lauren Costello, Susan Lewis, Lance Grenzeback, John Looney, Heather Mango, Joan Grenzeback, Elisa Jazan, and Michelle Bergstrom all run unopposed.
In precinct 4 (eight members to be elected for three years): My Linh Troung, Stephen Engel, Brian McCarthy, Karen Branley, Laura Rollins, Susan Schwartz, and Brian Vernaglia all run unopposed. One seat remains vacant.
In precinct 5 (eight members to be elected for three years): Janice Dolan, Stacey Irizarry, Daniel McGurl, Heidi Dileo, Alan Field, Peter Cheimets, Mariano Goluboff, and Charlene Band all ran unopposed.
In precinct 5 (one member to be elected for one year): William Band (52 votes) defeated Katherine Krikorian (42 votes).
In precinct 6 (eight members to be elected for three years): Kathryn Schadinger, Richard Much, Catherine Tomey, Robert Colt, John Brown, Michael Bettencourt, and James Johnson all ran unopposed, One seat remains vacant.
In precinct 6 (one member to be elected for one year): no one ran, so the seat remains vacant.
In precinct 7 (eight members to be elected for three years): Edward Tonello, Robert Palmer, Leigh Hurd, Jean Jones, Amy Shapiro, Judith Myrha-Tonello, Stephen Campbell, and Lauren L’Esperance all ran unopposed.
In precinct 7 (one member to be elected for one year): Christopher Jones ran unopposed.
In precinct 8 (eight members to be elected for three years): Russel Gay, Sherry Winkleman, Catherine Bauer, Wei Chan, Donald Bradford, Rebecca Slisz, Alison Swallow, and Raegan McCain all ran unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.