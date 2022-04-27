WINCHESTER - Town Meeting unanimously approved the transfer of four acres of land on the Lynch School site from the town to the school department.
Select Board member John Fallon, speaking on behalf of the article, called it an abandoned site. He said the land was needed for the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee’s preferred option that they submitted to the Massachusetts School Building Authority for their approval. This option calls for the construction of a brand new building on the site.
The parcel, known as the wellfield land, was under the former control of the Water Department some 60 years ago.
Both the School Committee and the Finance Committee recommended favorable action, though FinCom Chair Megan Blackwell joked about wanting the school department to pay for the transfer (there is no cost associated with transferring the land and any costs pertaining to the land itself will fall under the jurisdiction of the Lynch School project and not require a Town Meeting vote).
For historical perspective, Fallon said Town Meeting deeded 20-plus acres of land to the School Committee back in 1958.
