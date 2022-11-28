WINCHESTER - The most hotly debated motion during fall Town Meeting involved a citizen’s petition to restrict the use of gas-powered leaf blowers. With passionate arguments on both sides, Town Meeting ultimately voted to indefinitely postpone the article (most likely until the spring).
Article 6, a citizen’s petition brought forward by Rachel Whitehouse, asked Town Meeting to approve the restriction of gas-powered leaf blowers to only April 1 - May 15 and Oct. 1 - Dec. 1 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday - Friday (for all users) and 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (only by residents of the property on which the gas-powered blower is used).
(Electric leaf blowers, meanwhile, could be used year-round, subject to the same hours of operation.)
The Select Board, Planning Board and Climate Action Advisory Committee all recommended favorable action, while the Finance Committee didn’t take a vote.
Whitehouse said the purpose of the bylaw is to “establish reasonable limitations on the use of gas leaf blowers…in order to lessen the impact of gas leaf blowers’ adverse effects on the health, welfare and environment of the town and its inhabitants.”
She listed some of the adverse effects as excessive noise, release of particulate matter, use of gasoline- and/or oil-based fuels, and carbon emissions.
The bylaw even defined certain terms like “leaf blower,” “electric leaf blower,” “gas leaf blower,” “commercial leaf blower operator,” and “user.” The bylaw defined “leaf blower” as any motorized device (portable or wheeled) whose primary function is to use forced air to move leaves, grass clippings, dirt, dust, sand, or any type of litter or debris.
The bylaw does include exemptions for public safety and emergency situations. It states, “all leaf blowers may be used without limitations where necessary for public safety and emergency situations as determined by the town’s police or fire departments.
The bylaw also states “no commercial leaf blower operators can operate a leaf blower or permit or authorize an agent or employee to operate a leaf blower” without obtaining, no later than Match 1, an annual permit from the town clerk for a $25 fee.
Penalties for violating the rules set forth within the bylaw include a verbal warning for a first offense, a written warning for a second offense, a $100 fine for a third offense, and a $200 fine for any offenses thereafter. Each day would consist a new offense.
If approved, the bylaw would have taken effect on June 1, 2023.
Although Town Meeting ultimately voted to postpone the article, several amendments were proposed beforehand. The first amendment came from member Eric Dimari who, while appreciating the bylaw, asked Town Meeting to consider changing the dates of use to March 15 - June 15 and Sept. 15 - Oct. 15.
The proponents of the article were against the amendment, the Select Board was split 2-2 and the Climate Action Advisory Committee recommended unfavorable action. Town Meeting voted 69-80-1 against the amendment.
The second amendment involved striking the section regarding registration. Town Meeting member Eric Shediac, the proponent of said amendment, said it only added to the burden of commercial leaf blower operators.
Whitehouse said the article and that section were designed together. She said she worked with the police chief who said he needed that information. She added how registration and enforcement are built together.
The Select Board recommended unfavorable action, 2-1. Town Meeting voted 44-100-3 against the amendment.
The third and final amendment, made by member Jacqueline Welch, asked to push back the start date until Jan. 1, 2024. While the proponent of the main article recommended unfavorable action, the Select Board supported the amendment and Town Meeting followed suit with 112 in favor.
One of the reasons Whitehouse said she brought the article forward to begin with involved the need to tackle issues like this, something she said Sustainable Winchester has been asked to do for years. She even said she modified the bylaw to appease some of its opponents.
Planning Board Chair Diab Jerius talked about the cost that exists in not doing something. He said the disruption and the pollution gas leaf blowers cause are costs in and of themselves.
Others, in opposition to the article, felt it would place an undue burden on homeowners or landscapers to switch over from gas leaf blowers to electric ones.
With debate raging on and no obvious end in sight, Town Meeting member Bob Deering made a motion to indefinitely postpone the article. Town Meeting voted in favor, 87-62-2.
