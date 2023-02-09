WINCHESTER - Members from Toole Design Group, including project planner Alexis Vidaurreta, updated the Select Board on the town’s transportation plan. The plan includes objectives such as strengthening the long-term vision and goals guiding the town’s transportation efforts, producing a prioritized list of street design projects the town can use to inform long-term capital funding plans and developing strategies to streamline project development and coordinate across departments.
So far, Toole led internal long-term vision and strategy workshops, received approximately 500 responses to an online survey and mapping tool and developed and prioritized project recommendations.
Looking at the projects, 74 will enhance streets and intersections with safety and multimodal design features. Of those, 33 will include traffic calming, 53 will include pedestrian crossing improvements, 25 will fill gaps in sidewalks and ADA accessibility, and 17 will create or enhance bike connectivity. 30 other projects will maintain the town’s existing infrastructure.
Toole notes where studies have been completed, recommendations for design enhancements are well-defined; however, in other places, the project is a recommended study or redesign. Toole identified projects through crash analysis, public input, past and ongoing studies, and input from town staff and consulting staff.
For crash analysis, Toole looked at accidents between pedestrians and motor vehicles, bikes and motor vehicles and motor vehicles and other motor vehicles (but only if an injury occurred). For public input, they asked residents to describe what they would like to see at a particular location such as safer places to cross, improvements to existing sidewalks and/or additional sidewalks.
When it comes to past and ongoing studies, Toole looked at the 2016 Complete Streets Prioritization Plan, the Cross Street study, the Highland Avenue study, and the Lynch School study.
To do any (or all) of these projects, some will require funds for a study (enhancement projects), some will require maintenance by the DPW (maintenance projects) and others will require partnering with another municipality or a state agency (partnership projects).
Toole said enhancement projects would range from minor crossing enhancements to full intersection reconstructions. Maintenance projects could include striping, crosswalks, signage, curb ramps, or maintenance of existing infrastructure. Partnership projects involve coordination and could include Cambridge Street, Mystic Valley Parkway/Bacon Street, South Border Road, etc. These projects bring together recommendations from other plans like the DCR Parkways Plan and are intended for the town to use as an advocacy and communication tool with partners.
The next steps, according to Select Board Chair Rich Mucci, involve prioritizing the 74 projects. Vidaurreta said Toole prioritized the enhancement projects relative to other projects of similar cost. Toole weighted each factor of a project giving safety the highest percentage at 30, followed by six other factors all at 14 percent. They include: multimodal connections, public comments, proximity to nearest schools, proximity to nearest activity center, and street activity.
Finally, Toole listed all the projects on a spreadsheet. They showed one, Cross Street (from Washington Street to the Woburn line), which includes both sidewalk and accessibility improvements plus traffic calming, pedestrian crossing treatments, bike connectivity, and safety. This comes from the Cross Street corridor study.
For Toole, the next steps include a public meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and the issuance of a final plan by spring 2023. Once complete, the engineering department will take ownership.
Some stakeholders were in the audience and one, Roger McPeek, Chair of the Capital Planning Committee, wanted to see more data.
“This is a bit opaque,” he said about the plan.
Town Manager Beth Rudolph said Toole would finalize a draft spreadsheet to circulate amongst stakeholder groups, of which the Capital Planning Committee is one, as they would fund most of these projects through the Capital Stabilization Fund.
Ben Keeler, Chair of the Transportation and Traffic Advisory Committee, also commented on the lack of data, but called that OK. He listed three goals for the town: vision, a list of projects and reducing the cycle time.
“We know what most of these projects are,” he admitted, adding the plan lacks vision for bike lanes and public transportation.
Keeler also pointed out how enhancement projects need more studies and more work from Toole, so the town should focus on maintenance projects.
The board simply asked Toole for a draft plan before it releases the final plan in the spring.
“Give stakeholders and the public time to digest it,” Mucci said about the transportation plan.
