Remembering those lost during time of war, Wildwood Cemetery Coordinator Jim Shattuck places flags at the memorial for LCDR Richard W. MacAdams, a former selectman lost at sea while U.S. forces were taking the Gilbert Islands in November 1943. Engraved on the memorial are words of Abraham Lincoln: “I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives, and I like to see him live so that the place he lives in will be proud of him.”