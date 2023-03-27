WINCHESTER - The Select Board, at the request of Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dana Garmey, appropriated matching funds up to $15,000 for a Massachusetts Office of Transportation and Tourism grant. This grant would allow the town to bring three Soofa signs to Winchester.
These speciality signs are 100 percent solar-powered, easily movable and offer ad space for local businesses and town events. Garmey suggested placing them at the corner of Main and Thompson Street and at the entrance to the town common.
When asked why the town should pursue this endeavor, Garmey said it has no other mechanism to “get the word out about events.” The signs are customizable, she added, and use cloud-based software. Everybody (the town hall, library, etc) would have access to it.
The grant and matching funds would cover the cost to display the signs ($24,000) and the chamber fee ($6,000).
Garmey said Soofa, the company, recommended three signs for a town the size of Winchester. Brookline has 22. Everett bought three and plan to buy three more.
Select Board member John Fallon worried Winchester could become a town of signs, but Select Board member Michael Bettencourt called it a “great idea” and “something we need,” adding how the town “may need more at some point.”
Garmey said the revenue goes back to Soofa and they are responsible for the advertisements. When asked by Select Board member Mariano Goluboff if the town has any approval over what gets advertised, Garmey said the goal is to advertise local businesses, but the town could ask for final approval of all advertisements.
“Or at least veto power,” Bettencourt proposed.
Town Manager Beth Rudolph said the contract is between Soofa and the chamber, but the license agreement is with the town.
Garmey said this began as a pilot program in 2020 and Soofa gave out signs for free. She added how Watertown showed the most enthusiasm.
The board did express some concerns, such as groups using the signs to promote political speech and the potential lack of content control.
Chair Rich Mucci said the town needs to apply in March. Soofa installs the signs and the Chamber of Commerce manages the content. He added Soofa, who technically owns the signs, is responsible for maintenance.
“This is a new and diverse way of getting information out,” Mucci acknowledged.
Garmey also suggested using the signs to run the town’s Twitter feed.
“Soofa wants these signs to be successful (so) they’re willing and eager to come to Winchester,” the chamber executive director exclaimed.
She suggested the town keep it simple, but pointed out how they could put a QR code on it.
