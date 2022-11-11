WINCHESTER - The Transfer Station Working Group came before the Select Board this week with some recommendations for how to cut costs and raise revenue in an effort to keep the Transfer Station from losing money. The working group consists of interim Town Manager and Chair Beth Rudolph, Assistant Town Manager Mark Twogood, DPW Director Jay Gill, DPW Business Manager LeeAnn McGahan, Transfer Station Manager Nick Parlee, Sustainability Director Ken Pruitt, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, Finance Committee member Enzo Rascionato, Quinn Simpson, Fritzie Nace, Richard Rohan, and George Nowell, Jr.
Rudolph broke down the main issues: cost (getting the station to break even), the environment (reduce trash creation, CO2 impacts, reduce waste disposal) and reducing impacts on the neighborhood.
The interim town manager spoke about the station’s financial analysis which includes the town signing a new three-year contract with JRM Recycling for $25/ton (down from the previous high of $70/ton) and being in the third year of its contract with Wheelabrator for solid waste incineration.
Permit fees currently cost residents $270 per year; however, those costs will increase by $22 starting on Jan. 1 to help offset the cost of the Transfer Station improvements. Then, on Jan. 1 of 2024, permit fees will increase again, by $58, assuming a vote of the Select Board takes place before February of next year.
With Town Meeting previously approving the funding to allow the town to make repairs and upgrades to the Transfer Station, Rudolph said the town is borrowing $5.5M with $1.48M borrowed for nine years and the rest for 29 years.
With the proposed changes, Rudolph showed the Transfer Station operating in the black until 2025, then taking on losses starting in 2026, up to nearly $1M by 2031. To keep the Transfer Station in the black, the interim town manager pointed to increasing user fees, reducing recycling and waste tonnage, increasing commercial revenue or some combination of all three.
To reduce tonnage, the town could implement a Pay as You Throw option, which means residents would pay a per-unit fee for disposal of household solid waste with no fee for recycling. If that sounds eerily similar to the Save Money and Reduce Trash (SMART) program the town implemented previously before eliminating it, well, it is.
However, to benefit from a Pay as You Throw program, all residents would need to participate (unlike the SMART program where only a few hundred residents partook). MassDEP estimates that waste is reduced by 25-50 percent in communities with a Pay as You Throw program. Rudolph added the town could apply for a Technical Assistance Grant offered by MassDEP.
Another option to reduce tonnage involves incentivizing residents to reduce food waste through composting. Rudolph said food waste makes up 30 percent of the municipal waste stream state-wide. Therefore, the town entered into a contract with Black Earth to remove compost from the Transfer Station, which will take effect this coming July.
Besides reducing tonnage, the town can adjust fees through:
• implementation of a new minimum scale charge for businesses interested in just weighing trucks ($15)
• increasing the minimum scale charge for commercial trucks disposing of solid waste ($10 to $15)
• increasing disposal fees for small TVs, tires and propane tanks ($5 to $10 per unit)
• Increasing commercial tipping fees for construction debris ($220 to $230), construction mix ($185 to $195) and construction household waste ($160 to $170)
• implementation of a new recycling fee after station renovation is complete ($65 per ton)
• discussion of implementing enforceable fines for dumping of banned waste items
These changes would lead to the station generating more revenue from 2022 - 2025 and losing less revenue from 2026 - 2031.
Rudolph also mentioned the possibility of increasing the use of the Transfer Station by commercial vendors to generate $100,000 in revenue before expenses. She said staff estimates that additional waste would add eight to 10 pick-up sized trucks per week entering the station. Disposal would add between 27 and 31 additional hauls per year out of the station.
Currently, the town charges $160 per ton to dispose of commercial solid waste. To reach $100,000 in revenue it would need to haul 625 tons or an additional 20 tons per trailer or approximately 31 hauls per year. The town also charges $185 per ton to dispose of commercial mix, so it would need 540.5 tons to reach $100,000. That includes an additional 19 tons per trailer or approximately 28 hauls per year. Finally, it charges $220 per ton to dispose of commercial debris. To reach $100,000, it would need to haul 454 tons or an additional 17 tons per trailer or approximately 27 hauls per year.
A second option would increase disposal fees for commercial vendors to match the increase in residential fees. To dispose of commercial solid waste, fees would increase to $208 per ton. To dispose of commercial mix, fees would increase to $240 per ton. To dispose of commercial debris, fees would increase to $286 per ton. Those mark ups see an $839,482 projected increase in revenue.
Of course, as Select Board Chair Rich Mucci noted, the town doesn’t want to raise the rates too high and “possibly lose haulers.” Transfer Station Manager Nick Parlee said some could go to a site in Saugus if they found Winchester’s rates were too high; however, he noted Winchester offers more amenities.
The town can also adjust permit fees for low-income residents and hope to pick up more business that way. Right now, assistance is only offered to those who qualify for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance. In 2022, the town issued 88 such permits at $35.
If the town expands the program to residents who receive tax abatements through the assessor’s office, it could gain an additional 84 users (this includes veterans, veterans’ spouses, the blind, some elderly residents, and those over 65 who defer their taxes).
Rudolph also mentioned adjusting permit fees based on age. She said the town has 1,828 single occupancy households and 1,115 double occupancy households over the age of 65 (that’s out of 8,900 total households in town).
The town sold, in 2022, 4,843 first vehicle permit stickers. Therefore, assuming 54 percent of all households get a sticker, approximately 1,600 single and double occupancy 65+ households currently purchase a Transfer Station sticker. Reducing the fee to $150 per year for those households, Rudolph noted, could lead to a $192,000 revenue loss while reducing it to $200 per year could lead to a $112,000 loss.
Overall, the group suggested the town consider implementing the Pay as You Throw program, reducing food waste, adjusting fees, and increasing revenue from commercial vendors.
