WINCHESTER — In 1920, the Methodist Church announced its purchase of the former Pattee estate on Church Street. This resulted not only in the construction of the handsome edifice now standing at the intersection with Dix Street but also in a question debated off and on–including now–namely, what would happen with the old church site?
The first Methodist church building was located on Mount Vernon Street between the Aberjona River and Converse Place. Behind it was the Winchester Laundry building, then a large brick and concrete building.
When the church wanted to sell, the laundry business wanted to expand. It purchased the church site. The church building itself was put to various uses until 1958 when it was demolished. The land along Mt. Vernon Street was left open.
Eventually, the time also came for the laundry to close its operations. As the building sat vacant and was deemed an eyesore and a fire hazard, the question arose over the best use of the land.
By 1970, local merchants, a study committee, and the Planning Board were all examining means to strengthen the vitality of the downtown. In September, a petition with about 50 signatures arrived at the selectmen’s table. That petition was from residents seeking the rezoning of the vacant property to a high-rise apartment area. The selectmen sent the petition to the Planning Board for its recommendation. A month later, the selectmen heard from a potential purchaser interested in building condominiums should the property be rezoned.
The Planning Board was already amenable to converting the parcel from general business to mid-rise apartments. But, when it presented its revision of the zoning bylaw and zoning map to a special Town Meeting in July 1971, it failed to win the necessary two-thirds vote.
Should the town buy?
In November, 1971, GEI Trust (formed by four partners of Geotechnical Engineers Inc.) had a purchase option on the site for a half-million-dollar office building and park. The Trust planned to renovate the existing shell and develop the building into professional office space for its own use and for rental.
It went to the Board of Selectmen with three proposals, including the possibility of town involvement. The question then before the selectmen was whether the town should purchase or take by eminent domain part or even all of the property. It obtained appraisals and sought opinions from town boards. Having heard from the Park Department, Conservation Commission, and Planning Board, Chairman John Sullivan reportedly did not hear that “anybody is jumping for us to get the property.”
Some members of the public, however, did favor the town’s acquiring the land. Fran VerPlanck, president of the Winchester Historical Society, advocated an historical park. Winchester’s first settler, Edward Converse, having built the first house and mill in the area, she recommended the park include a replica mill structure to house historical collections and be a tourist attraction like the Old Schwamb Mill in Arlington.
She had some support, and Winchester’s congressman offered assistance to secure federal funds to designate Mill Pond an historic site. The whole question of best use (along with the usual issues of traffic, parking, and aesthetics) was debated in the press for months.
But suddenly two property owners and two building proposals were involved. A couple of weeks before the issue went to a vote at Town Meeting, the Winchester Savings Bank announced that it intended to purchase the front portion of the site for a new bank building
On Feb. 3, 1972, the question of authorizing the acquisition of the former laundry site or any part of it by purchase or eminent domain came up under Article 4 at a special Town Meeting. Clarence Borggaard, who advocated razing the building and creating a park, made a motion from the floor for the town to buy the entire parcel and building “for park, recreation, historical or for any other public or municipal use.” The proposed appropriation was $190,000.
The Finance Committee was opposed and the Board of Selectmen had already moved to indefinitely postpone. Borggaard’s motion was defeated 90 to 63. Then the original motion (indefinite postponement) was voted and carried.
In April, The Winchester Star announced that GEI sold the land (other than the bank parcel) to Richard and Stephanie Schmader. The building was renovated into the present structure. It reopened as an office building for doctors with the new name, Mill Pond Building. The bank did not build on its lot. In 1978, it broke ground for its current building at 661 Main St. and the former laundry parcels were eventually reunited.
The Schmaders sold in 1980 to Pond View Realty Trust, which sold the entire former laundry site in January 2020 to 10 Converse Place LLC.
50 years later
50 years after Town Meeting let pass the opportunity to purchase the old laundry site, the town’s boards and the public are again weighing the pros and cons of the site’s being developed.
Earlier this year, the Planning Board granted a special permit to developers Gillespie and Company to demolish the existing building and construct a five-story mixed-use building with 43 residential units, uses allowed by zoning bylaw revisions of 2015. The project is planned not simply to replace the old building but utilize the entire buildable area up to Mount Vernon Street.
Public reaction has been mixed. While some support adding to the residential stock in town, concerns include the massing, the impact on the views of the river and Town Hall, and adequate parking. The board itself was not unanimous, voting 4 to 1 for the permit.
The matter is now before the Conservation Commission which has its own considerations, namely the state and local wetlands bylaws. Documents available on its webpage, including public comments, again reveal a mix of concerns and opinions. While no one objects to the removal of the old building, the question of what is appropriate for the site in the future remains under review.
