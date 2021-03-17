WINCHESTER - Allison Kangas de Bellalta, a former teacher for the Winchester school district, is running for School Committee on March 30. She stated that her motivation is to help maintain the high-quality education Winchester has come to be known for. She has lived in Winchester for four years. Before that she lived in West Medford while working at Winchester High School.
She is running for School Committee because she wants to give back to the community that she cares about. Public service is important to her as she has been deeply engaged with her children’s preschool community and now that they are transitioning to public school she would also like to transition her public service to the Winchester Public Schools. She is skilled at this type of work and her experience can serve the Winchester district well.
Though this is her first time running for School Committee she has thought about running for several years. Instead, she dedicated her free time to serving the school community where her children attended school, Children's Own School, where she is a board member and treasurer. She mentioned now that as her three children will be in the Winchester school system she would like to transition her community work, collaborative skills, and school budgeting experience to the Winchester school system that is providing so much to her family.
Kangas de Bellalta noted that she does not want to come into the School Committee with an aggressive agenda. She added that the school system is already great. She will observe, listen, ask questions and thoughtfully address the issues that constituents bring to the committee.
The major issue facing the school district now in Kangas de Bellalta’s eyes is the enrollment growth and a real challenge to maintain quality instruction while meeting the needs of more and more students. She noticed that they need to balance their demanding budgetary requirements with their passion to innovate the curriculum and district technology. She has been collaborating on writing school budgets for five years so this is in her wheelhouse.
There are also two major facilities issues: the Lynch Elementary school rebuild that has been selected by the Mass School Building Authority or MSBA and the Muraco Elementary School life extension which has yet to be selected. She has been through the feasibility study process and participated in the design review process afterward. She further mentioned that these projects must get done and she has the experience to make that happen.
Kangas de Bellalta’s experience working through the MSBA feasibility study and design review process at Winchester High School sets her apart. She mentioned that they will begin that process at Lynch this year and her experience will help move this process along smoothly.
Her vision for Winchester education is to be more equitable and inclusive. She aspires for the curriculum to include voices of multiple cultures and races so that their graduates are informed and prepared to enter the world outside of Winchester. She believes it is important to have updated school facilities that support a healthy teaching and learning environment.
She noted that the Winchester community values education through quality instruction and student-centered learning and strives to be emotionally supportive. She further stated that the town does a great job of community building through town-wide events and has a dedicated array of social groups.
Her experience is the main reason why the town should vote for her. She is willing to learn and has had a long professional career in many aspects of education. She is an innovative curriculum developer and also has extensive experience in school budgeting and facilities planning. She has worked on teams of teachers and administrators to accomplish group goals. She is willing to work together with other town boards and committees to get things done.
